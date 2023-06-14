Report: Georgia vs. Texas, Alabama vs. Oklahoma Headline 2024 SEC Football Schedule

Andy Lyons/Getty Images

Fans won't have to wait until the SEC title game to see Alabama and Georgia cross paths on the gridiron in 2024, according to ESPN's Chris Low.

Low reported the Crimson Tide will host the Bulldogs in Tuscaloosa, which will be just the fifth time they've played in the regular season over the last 20 years.

Four of the past five meetings came in the conference championship or bowl season, and the exception was in 2020, when the COVID-19 pandemic capped the attendance at Bryant-Denny Stadium. Only 19,424 fans were on hand to watch the Tide beat the Bulldogs 41-24, with Mac Jones throwing for 417 yards and four touchdowns.

Per Low, each of the conference's 14 member schools are also guaranteed a date with Texas or Oklahoma when the programs join the SEC in 2024. Georgia will be among the Longhorns' opponents, with Alabama drawn against the Sooners.

Georgia head coach Kirby Smart finally turned the tables on his old boss, Nick Saban, when his team took down Alabama in the 2022 College Football Playoff National Championship.

In another matchup that will be circled by college football fans, Texas and Texas A&M are due to renew their rivalry in 2024.

Thanks to the Aggies' move to the SEC, the in-state rivals haven't played since 2011. The long layoff has done little to dissipate the animosity between the two fanbases.

The SEC slate could look a little different in 2025, with officials still considering whether to add a ninth conference game or stay at eight.

The Athletic's Seth Emerson reported on May 29 that Commissioner Greg Sankey "privately has made his preference for a football schedule format clear to his members," which appears to be the nine-game plan. However, 247Sports' Brandon Marcello reported days earlier that Saban was among the voices calling to maintain the status quo.