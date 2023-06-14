Knicks Rumors: Immanuel Quickley Contract Extension Terms Predicted by NBA Insiders

Eric Espada/Getty Images

New York Knicks guard Immanuel Quickley is poised to cash in on his next contract coming off a breakout 2022-23 season.

In a survey of 15 NBA front-office employees conducted by The Athletic's Fred Katz, the range of guesses for Quickley's extension from the Knicks were between $12.5 million per season (four years, $50 million) and $27.5 million annually (four years, $110 million).

Here were some of the other contract estimates given, per Katz:

Five years, $125 million ($25 million per season)

Four years, $100 million ($25 million per season)

Five years, $100 million ($20 million per season)

Four years, $80 million ($20 million per season)

Four years, $72 million ($18 million per season)

Katz noted one person polled suggested an incentive-laden contract to bridge a potential gap between the two sides since Quickley's role for the Knicks is "as one of the league's best subs."

The proposal from that person was for $72 million guaranteed over four years, with an additional $12 million in incentives "if he accomplishes starter-type stuff."

Quickley was originally selected No. 25 overall in the 2020 NBA draft by the Oklahoma City Thunder, who traded his draft rights to the Knicks for the draft rights to Leandro Bolmaro, Mathias Lessort and a future second-round pick.

The Kentucky alum showed promise as a rookie with 11.4 points per game and 38.9 percent three-point shooting in 64 appearances. He took a step back in his sophomore season (11.3 points and 34.6 percent three-point shooting) before making a big leap to help the Knicks make the playoffs this year.

Quickley set career highs in almost every key category during the 2022-23 season with 14.9 points on 44.8 percent shooting (37.0 percent from behind the arc), 4.2 rebounds and 1.0 steals per game in 81 appearances (21 starts).

The Knicks owe Quickley $4.2 million in 2023-24, the final season of his rookie contract. He would become a restricted free agent next offseason if the two sides are unable to agree to terms on an extension.

Julius Randle, RJ Barrett, Jalen Brunson and Mitchell Robinson are all signed for at least the next two seasons.

The Knicks have made the playoffs in two of the past three seasons. Their first-round victory over the Cleveland Cavaliers this year marked their first postseason series win since 2012-13.