X

    Report: Hornets, Blazers, Rockets, Pistons Open to Trading Top-5 2023 NBA Draft Picks

    Tyler Conway@@jtylerconwayFeatured Columnist IVJune 14, 2023

    NEW YORK, NEW YORK - JUNE 23: NBA commissioner Adam Silver speaks during the 2022 NBA Draft at Barclays Center on June 23, 2022 in New York City. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Sarah Stier/Getty Images)
    Sarah Stier/Getty Images

    The top of the 2023 NBA draft is settled. The San Antonio Spurs are taking Victor Wembanyama, barring some world-altering catastrophe.

    After that, though, the draft appears to be anyone's guess.

    NBA insider Marc Stein reported the remainder of the top five—the Charlotte Hornets (No. 2), Portland Trail Blazers (No. 3), Houston Rockets (No. 4) and Detroit Pistons (No. 5)—are all "believed to be open" to trading their picks.

    This article will be updated soon to provide more information and analysis.

    For more from Bleacher Report on this topic and from around the sports world, check out our B/R app, homepage and social feeds—including Twitter, Instagram, Facebook and TikTok.