76ers Rumors: Rico Hines Joins Nick Nurse's Coaching Staff After Raptors Stint

Cole Burston/Getty Images

Former Toronto Raptors assistant Rico Hines is following Nick Nurse to the Philadelphia 76ers.

Per ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski, Hines has been hired to work as an assistant coach on Nurse's staff.

Kyle Neubeck of PhillyVoice noted Hines is perhaps best known for running summer pickup sessions with some of the biggest stars in the NBA taking part in the games, including Stephen Curry, Kevin Durant, James Harden and Trae Young.

Hines spent the 2022-23 season with the Raptors after spending the previous six years in the Sacramento Kings organization. He was an assistant coach for the Kings' G League affiliate from 2016 to '19 before being promoted to player development coach with the NBA club.

The UCLA alum began his coaching career in 2006 as an assistant on Don Nelson's staff with the Golden State Warriors. He spent four seasons in Golden State before taking an assistant coaching job at St. John's.

Steve Lavin, who was St. John's head coach at the time, was Hines' head coach during his four seasons with the Bruins from 1997-98 to 2001-02. He worked with the Red Storm for five years until Lavin was fired after the 2014-15 season.

Wojnarowski noted Hines will be a front-of-the-bench assistant for Nurse. The 45-year-old could potentially have significant input in the team's game planning and player development.

The Sixers hired Nurse on June 1 after Doc Rivers was fired following their second-round playoff loss to the Boston Celtics. Nurse went 227-163 with three playoff appearances, including winning the 2018-19 NBA championship, in five seasons with the Raptors.