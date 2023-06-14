X

    NBA Rumors: Nets 'Believed to Be' Exploring Trade Up in 1st Round of 2023 Draft

    Tyler Conway@@jtylerconwayFeatured Columnist IVJune 14, 2023

    NEW YORK, NEW YORK - SEPTEMBER 26: General Manager Sean Marks of the Brooklyn Nets speaks at the podium during a press conference at Brooklyn Nets Media Day at HSS Training Center on September 26, 2022 in the Brooklyn borough of New York City. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and/or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Dustin Satloff/Getty Images)
    Dustin Satloff/Getty Images

    The Brooklyn Nets have the Nos. 21 and 22 picks in the 2023 NBA draft but are reportedly looking to be on the move.

    Jonathan Givony of ESPN reported the Nets are "believed to be" looking to trade up into the lottery by packaging both of their first-round picks.

    This article will be updated soon to provide more information and analysis.

