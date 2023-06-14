NBA Rumors: Nets 'Believed to Be' Exploring Trade Up in 1st Round of 2023 Draft

Dustin Satloff/Getty Images

The Brooklyn Nets have the Nos. 21 and 22 picks in the 2023 NBA draft but are reportedly looking to be on the move.

Jonathan Givony of ESPN reported the Nets are "believed to be" looking to trade up into the lottery by packaging both of their first-round picks.

