Warriors Trade Rumors: Jonathan Kuminga Could Be Moved For 'High' 2023 NBA Draft Pick

As the Golden State Warriors figure out their next steps in the wake of general manager Bob Myers' departure, a Jonathan Kuminga trade could be in play leading up to the 2023 NBA draft.

Per ESPN's Jonathan Givony, the Warriors are "exploring the option of acquiring a high draft pick" in exchange for Kuminga.

The Warriors are in a tricky spot this offseason because they are running out of time, with Stephen Curry presumably nearing the end of his prime at 35 years old. Klay Thompson is entering the final season of his contract.

Draymond Green has a $27.6 million player option for 2023-24 that he has to decide on by June 29.

Per ESPN's Bobby Marks, the Warriors roster as constructed, including Green's salary if he opts in, would cost the team $457 million between payroll and luxury-tax payments and would likely get over $500 million when they filled out the rest of the group in free agency.

The Athletic's Anthony Slater reported on Monday there is "no plan for a salary-dump trade this summer that's purely about cutting the bill." This was in reference to a player such as Thompson, who has a $43.2 million expiring salary, or Jordan Poole, with his four-year, $128 million extension kicking in next season, potentially being used as a trade chip.

Kuminga has one of the lowest salaries ($6.01 million) on Golden State's roster next season as a third-year player still on a rookie deal. His age and improved performance in 2022-23 could give him significant trade value.

The 20-year-old averaged 9.9 points per game on 52.5 percent shooting (37.0 percent from three-point range) in 67 appearances this season.

Head coach Steve Kerr used Kuminga sparingly in the playoffs because his game hasn't advanced enough yet, but he's only two years removed from being the No. 7 pick in the draft.

The Warriors need short-term answers with Curry getting closer to the end of his career, but they also have to start thinking about the future without this core group built around Curry, Thompson and Green.

Golden State owns the 19th pick in the 2023 draft.