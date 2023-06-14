Report: Scoot Henderson Had 'Impressive' Hornets Workout amid Brandon Miller Buzz

Jeff Bottari/NBAE via Getty Images

The Charlotte Hornets are believed to be eyeing prized wing Brandon Miller with the No. 2 pick in this month's NBA draft, but promising guard Scoot Henderson reportedly could still be in play after the team saw his skills up close.

ESPN's Jonathan Givony reports that Henderson "helped his standing in Charlotte with a highly impressive workout this past weekend in front of the Hornets' front office and coaching staff. He showed an impressive level of conditioning, intensity, explosiveness and shot-making that portend good things for him later."

Henderson signed with the G League Ignite at 17 years old after graduating high school, making him the youngest player in G League history. In 19 games this past season, he posted averages of 16.5 points, 6.8 assists, 5.3 rebounds and 1.1 steals.

While Henderson is an explosive combo guard who is known for relentlessly attacking the rim and making plays for his teammates, the presence of star point guard LaMelo Ball raises questions about his fit with the Hornets. Miller would excel alongside Ball because of his ability to be a difference-maker without being the primary offensive option.

"Still, many signs continue to point toward Miller being the pick at No. 2, both due to his clean roster fit as much as the front office's belief in his long-term talent," Givony wrote of the former Alabama star. "The Hornets have conducted due diligence in Tuscaloosa to help ease concerns around Miller's involvement in the Jan. 6 fatal shooting of Jamea Jonae Harris."

If the Hornets aren't convinced by Henderson, Givony raised a caveat that could turn the June 22 draft upside down.

"The possibility of [the New Orleans Pelicans] (who are fans of Henderson) offering Brandon Ingram in a trade for the No. 2 pick could shake things up potentially on draft night, but it's still too early to say whether that is a realistic possibility," Givony noted.

The Pelicans own the No. 14 pick, so it would take a substantial package for them to move into the top three. It sounds like things are very much in flux with the draft just over one week away.