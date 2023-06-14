Dwyane Wade on Lakers' LeBron James Possibly Retiring: 'I Ain't Buying That'

Jason Armond / Los Angeles Times via Getty Images

Add Dwyane Wade to the growing list of people who aren't taking LeBron James' talk of retirement seriously.

Appearing on the Club Shay Shay podcast with Shannon Sharpe (starts at 38:15 mark), Wade completely dismissed the notion that James is going to walk away from the NBA:

"You're talking about the guy who just had 40-10-9 in his last game? … I just want to make sure we're talking about the same guy. ... All my money is still in my pocket, I ain't buying nothing. It's the moment after the game, man. It's a lot. Obviously, what they came back from, shout out to the Lakers making the moves that they made to help them make that push."

James told ESPN's Dave McMenamin he would consider retirement this offseason following the Los Angeles Lakers' season-ending loss to the Denver Nuggets in Game 4 of the Western Conference Finals.

It's been virtually impossible to find anyone who thinks James' NBA career is over. Jake Fischer of Yahoo Sports reported on May 25 there is "widespread skepticism" the 19-time All-Star is going to retire before the two-year, $97 million extension he signed with the Lakers last offseason kicks in. (Next season will be the first year of the deal.)

No one is going to fault him for considering retirement. He's 38 years old, has spent more than half of his life in the NBA (20 seasons) and played the final two months of this season with a torn tendon in his foot that could require surgery.

It's hard to find a current or former player who would know more about James' thought process than Wade. They spent five seasons together as teammates with the Miami Heat and Cleveland Cavaliers.

Until James makes a definitive statement that he's going to retire, his post-game comments after the Western Conference Finals should only be taken as talk from an older player reflecting on a long season.