    Nuggets' Nikola Jokić on Pre-Draft Doubters: 'Don't Bet Against the Fat Boy'

    Joseph Zucker@@JosephZuckerFeatured Columnist IVJune 13, 2023

    DENVER, COLORADO - JUNE 12: Nikola Jokic #15 of the Denver Nuggets speaks with media after a 94-89 victory against the Miami Heat in Game Five of the 2023 NBA Finals to win the NBA Championship at Ball Arena on June 12, 2023 in Denver, Colorado. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Justin Edmonds/Getty Images)
    Justin Edmonds/Getty Images

    Denver Nuggets star Nikola Jokić offered some sage advice after his team won the 2023 NBA Finals.

    The two-time MVP told ESPN's Malika Andrews the teams who overlooked him on draft night "didn't believe in the fat boy."

    "Don't bet against the fat boy," he said.

    Malika Andrews @malika_andrews

    As fans are well aware by now, ESPN was airing a commercial for Taco Bell during the 2014 NBA draft broadcast when the Nuggets officially selected Jokić with the 41st overall pick.

    Nobody was expecting the Serbian big man to be the most consequential member of the 2014 draft class. That includes the Nuggets themselves, since they took Doug McDermott in the first round and traded him to the Chicago Bulls in a deal that netted a different European center (Jusuf Nurkic).

    It's possible Jokić's rise affects how teams evaluate prospects ahead of the draft. A player who lacks certain physical tools might not be so easily dismissed.

    It's just as likely the 28-year-old is a generational talent whose success can't be paralleled.

