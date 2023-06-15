Braves Prospects Who Can Still Make an MLB Impact in 2023June 15, 2023
Braves Prospects Who Can Still Make an MLB Impact in 2023
The Atlanta Braves' roster is loaded with young, homegrown talent that has come through what was once one of the deepest farm systems in baseball.
At present, there is a bit of a lull in MLB-ready players set to make their first contributions in the big leagues, especially when you consider pitchers Dylan Dodd, Jared Shuster and AJ Smith-Shawver have all already seen MLB action this year.
Ahead, we've highlighted three prospects who can still make an MLB impact in 2023, focusing solely on players who have not yet appeared in the majors this year.
Prospects who have already seen MLB action: LHP Dylan Dodd, SS Braden Shewmake, LHP Jared Shuster, RHP AJ Smith-Shawver
OF Jesse Franklin V
The Braves are extremely thin on position player talent in the upper levels of the minors right now, so there's a good chance we won't see any more new top prospects penciled into the MLB lineup in 2023.
That said, if they do have to reach into the minors for some reinforcements, outfielder Jesse Franklin V is one name to know.
The 24-year-old missed the bulk of the 2022 season recovering from Tommy John surgery, but prior to that injury, he established himself as one of the better power-hitting prospects in the system by posting an .842 OPS with 24 home runs in 101 games at High-A Rome the previous year.
Franklin is back at Double-A this season shaking off the rust of the injury, but given his age and the fact that he will need to be added to the 40-man roster this offseason to be protected from the Rule 5 draft, he could get a look in September.
RHP Victor Vodnik
Signed for $200,000 as a 14th-round pick in 2018, Victor Vodnik has dealt with injuries and some uncertainty surrounding his long-term role, but he is putting together a strong, healthy season out of the Double-A bullpen.
Armed with a fastball that can touch the upper 90s and a 60-grade changeup, he has the two plus pitches needed to succeed in a relief role, and his 4.3 walks per nine innings over the course of his minor league career is easier to overlook as a one-inning guy.
The 23-year-old has a 3.81 ERA, 1.17 WHIP and 12.7 K/9 with three saves in 20 appearances, and considering the Atlanta bullpen has been inconsistent at times this year, it's not out of the question to think he could debut in 2023.
RHP Allan Winans
At 27 years old, Allan Winans falls more into the category of organizational depth than prospect, but he is pitching his way into the MLB picture with a terrific start to the season at Triple-A Gwinnett.
Originally drafted by the New York Mets in the 17th round in 2018, the Braves claimed him off waivers last season and he put together a solid season in the upper levels of the minors.
The 6'2" right-hander has a 2.66 ERA, 1.01 WHIP and a 59-to-13 strikeout-to-walk ratio in 67.2 innings this year. Last time out, he threw a four-hit, one-run complete game, needing just 92 pitches.
With Max Fried and Kyle Wright both sidelined, the Braves are leaning heavily on a number of young arms to chew through innings right now, and it's very possible Winans will join that group before the season is over.