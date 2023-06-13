James Harden Rumors: 'Rumblings' Rockets Don't Want to Give 76ers FA a Max Contract

Jesse D. Garrabrant/NBAE via Getty Images

The Houston Rockets might have a limit to which they're willing to go to sign James Harden this offseason.

Michael Scotto reported on the HoopsHype Podcast that "there are rumblings the Rockets don't want to give him a max contract."

The Athletic's Kelly Iko, who was a guest on the show, echoed the sentiment:

"Do I think the Rockets are willing to give him the max? No. They want to add at least three or four veterans, and you can't do that conceivably if you're giving Harden upwards of $45-50 million. If it comes to a deal in the range of $30-33 million, I can see that. Then, you still have enough to get another marquee guy or two."

This year's free-agent class isn't quite as deep as some past years, but the 2023 market features several big names.

Perennial All-Stars Harden, Kyrie Irving and Chris Paul could all change teams, while Fred VanVleet and Kyle Kuzma could be difference-makers in 2023-24 and beyond.

With high-profile teams like the Los Angeles Lakers and Phoenix Suns expected to be active to fill out their rosters, there should be a lot of action when free agency opens on June 30.

This article will be updated soon to provide more information and analysis.

For more from Bleacher Report on this topic and from around the sports world, check out our B/R app, homepage and social feeds—including Twitter, Instagram, Facebook and TikTok.