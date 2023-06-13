NHL Rumors: Connor Bedard Is Same Level of Prospect as Auston Matthews, Exec Says

Dennis Pajot/Getty Images

With the 2023 NHL draft quickly approaching, presumptive No. 1 overall pick Connor Bedard is receiving some lofty praise.

An NHL executive told The Athletic's Corey Pronman that Bedard's skills are comparable to one of the league's best players.

"He's the same level of prospect as Auston Matthews was as a No. 1," the exec said of Bedard. "I may have him over Matthews at the same age but it's closer to that than someone like [Connor] McDavid mostly because I'm worried Bedard may end up a wing at some point."

If Bedard turns out anything like Matthews, he's in for a stellar NHL career. A two-time league-leading goal-scorer, Matthews won the Calder Memorial Trophy in 2017 after the Toronto Maple Leafs drafted him No. 1 overall. He earned the Hart Memorial Trophy and the Ted Lindsay Award for his incredible 2021-22 campaign in which he totaled 106 points (60 goals, 46 assists).

The Chicago Blackhawks, who own the No. 1 pick in the 2023 NHL draft on June 28, surely would be happy with a player of Matthews' caliber if they decide to select Bedard.