NBA Rumors: Nuggets Were 'Adamantly Against' Kyrie Irving, Jamal Murray Trade in 2017

Before the Cleveland Cavaliers traded Kyrie Irving to the Boston Celtics in 2017, they reportedly approached the Denver Nuggets about a deal that would have included Jamal Murray.

ESPN's Zach Lowe reported teams approached Denver in 2017 and 2018 offering "certain marquee veteran or veterans" for Murray, with Irving being among the notable names. The Nuggets front office was reportedly "adamantly against" making the trade and decided to stick with Murray, believing he could blossom into a co-star next to Nikola Jokić.

Denver's willingness to stick things out is a testament to organizational stability. At the time Irving requested a trade, Murray was coming off a rookie season in which he averaged 9.9 points, 2.6 rebounds and 2.1 assists per game while shooting 33.4 percent from three. Jokić was two full years away from his first All-Star selection.

Most front offices would have jumped at the chance to land a player like Irving and accelerate the building process—and understandably so. At the time, Irving was a 25-year-old All-Star a year removed from hitting one of the most clutch shots in NBA history in Game 7 of the Finals. He was also yet to develop a reputation as a malcontent who would later burn bridges in Boston and Brooklyn.

Even if the Nuggets wanted to take a longer view toward the future, Irving fit any timeline and to this day remains a better individual player than Murray.

However, it's fair to wonder if Jokić ever comes into his own as the greatest passing center in NBA history if he were playing alongside the more ball-dominant Irving. Murray has willingly ceded the traditional "point guard" role to Jokić in the Denver offense, regularly playing off the ball as the plan of attack funnels through the big man.

While Irving showed a willingness to play more as the 2 in Brooklyn when the Nets acquired James Harden, it's unclear if the 25-year-old version—eager to cast himself out of the shadow of LeBron James—would have been as willing.

As it stands, it may have taken six full years, but the Nuggets' patience was rewarded Monday night.