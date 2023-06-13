Michael Malone Reveals Nuggets' Strategy Around Nikola Jokić for Championship Roster

Jamie Schwaberow/NBAE via Getty Images

Michael Malone knows the championship window in the NBA can be finite—even with a player as talented as Nikola Jokić—so the Denver Nuggets coach said the team emphasized versatility when building their roster to maximize their potential.

"I remember having a conversation where we said, 'Listen, we have a special, unique player, and that window is only open so long,'" Malone told Sam Amick and Tony Jones of The Athletic.

"So while that window is open, we have to do everything we can to surround Nikola Jokić with the pieces that are going to allow us to be a championship-caliber team. And even then, there's no guarantee you get to this point. Things have to break your way. Luck always comes into play. So we talked about how we've got to get bigger. We have to get some better defensive players. More versatility. We talked about watching last year's NBA Finals (between Boston and Golden State), and how everybody on the floor could shoot the ball and guard multiple positions."

The strategy paid off, with the Nuggets locking down their first title in franchise history Monday night. Jokić was his typically brilliant self, finishing with 28 points, 16 rebounds and four assists in the Nuggets' 94-89 win over the Miami Heat.

The two-time MVP averaged 30.2 points, 14.0 rebounds and 7.2 assists over the course of the series on his way to unanimously being named Finals MVP.

Denver's Game 5 victory featured five players scoring in double figures, including offseason acquisitions Kentavious Caldwell-Pope and Bruce Brown, who brought the exact type of positional diversity Malone desired. Brown will likely decline his $6.8 million player option for next season and almost certainly priced himself out of Denver, which will give the Nuggets front office a rotational challenge as they look for a repeat.

That said, that's a challenge for next month. For now, Malone and the rest of the Denver brain trust can celebrate a job well done.