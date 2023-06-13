NHL Stanley Cup Final 2023: Odds, Hot Takes, Top Storylines for Game 5

0 of 3

Doug Murray/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

The Vegas Golden Knights are one win away from capturing their first Stanley Cup.

Vegas' all-around performance has been too much for the Florida Panthers to handle throughout the four games of the Stanley Cup Final, and more of the same could be on display Tuesday night inside T-Mobile Arena.

Vegas is in position to clinch because it got off to a fantastic start in Game 4 by scoring the first three goals.

The Knights scored first in two of their three wins, and they won the race to two goals in all three of their victories.

Florida's task could get even harder if Matthew Tkachuk is unable to play. He was not seen skating at practice on Monday after he played 16 minutes and 40 seconds in Game 4.

The Panthers need a well-rounded effort to stay alive for Game 6 with or without Tkachuk, but if he can't play, or is not 100 percent, the team's other top skaters need to play far better than they have so far in the series.