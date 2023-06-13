Butler: 'You Don't Have to Score 100 Points to Win a' Game; Heat Will 'Be OK'

Jamie Schwaberow/NBAE via Getty Images

After the Miami Heat lost to the Denver Nuggets in five games in the NBA Finals, Heat star Jimmy Butler downplayed the need to make significant offensive improvements next season.

When asked Monday about Miami's offensive shortcomings in the Finals, Butler insisted that scoring over 100 points isn't a prerequisite to winning games in the NBA:

"I thought we did enough to win," Butler said. "If we guard well, we're still in position to win. You don't have to score 100 points to win a basketball game, but I think we'll be OK."

Despite a talented core made up of Butler, Bam Adebayo, Tyler Herro, Gabe Vincent, Caleb Martin, Max Strus and Duncan Robinson, scoring was an issue for Miami all season.

The Heat ranked last in the NBA in scoring at 109.5 points per game, which is likely the biggest reason they only went 44-38 and had to go through the play-in tournament to secure the No. 8 seed in the Eastern Conference.

Miami was second in the NBA in points allowed per game at 109.8, however, and it leaned on that defensive excellence to go on an unexpected run to the Finals.

The Heat scored over 100 points in only one of their five Finals games, and it was the contest they won, as they took down Denver 111-108 in Game 2.

By contrast, the Nuggets scored over 100 points in four of the five Finals games, and they won with just 94 points in Game 5, as they held the Heat to 89 points on 34.4 percent shooting.

Miami scored effectively in the first three rounds of the playoffs before largely getting shut down by Denver.

The Heat scored over 100 points in all five games against the Milwaukee Bucks in the first round and in five of six games against the New York Knicks in the second round.

They also scored 100 in each of their four wins over the Boston Celtics in the Eastern Conference Finals, and cracked the 100 mark five times overall.

The Heat simply lost any and all offensive efficiency in the Finals, shooting under 41 percent in three of five games, and under 45 percent in each of their four losses.

While Vincent and Strus are free agents, the core of Butler, Adebayo, Herro, Martin and Robinson is expected to be back next season, and it will be tough to make significant offensive improvements unless Miami trades a player or two from that group.

Otherwise, defense figures to be the Heat's hallmark again next season, and while that got them deep into the playoffs this season, more timely offense will be needed to finish the job and win a championship.