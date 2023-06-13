Nuggets Parade 2023: Route, Date, Schedule, TV Info and More

Nathaniel S. Butler/NBAE via Getty Images

It's a parade 47 years in the making.

With their victory over the Miami Heat on Monday night, the Denver Nuggets won their first NBA title in franchise history. And that means there is set to be a party through downtown Denver later this week.

The team's championship parade is set to take place Thursday beginning at 10 a.m. MT, according to FOX 31.

The festivities will begin at 9 a.m. with a pre-parade rally before it takes off from Union Station an hour later. It''ll then travel 17th Street to Broadway and ends at Civic Center Park, where there will be a big rally to welcome home the new kings of the NBA.

Four of the trophies that the team has won this season will be on display during the parade, including the Oscar Robertson Trophy (Western Conference Finals), the Magic Johnson Trophy (WCF MVP), Bill Russell Trophy (Finals MVP) and of course the Larry O'Brien.

If past parades in Denver are any indication, this is going to be one huge celebration, especially considering the magnitude of the achievement.

Following the Colorado Avalanche's win in the Stanley Cup Final last year, 500,000 fans showed up to the championship parade. More than 1 million attended the parade after the Broncos won the Super Bowl in 2016.

And given the extraordinary performance the Nuggets put on all season, the party is more than deserved.

FOX 31 will carry the broadcast of the parade throughout its entirety.