Victor Wembanyama Shines Despite Mets 92's Game 2 Loss in 2023 French Finals

NICOLAS TUCAT/AFP via Getty Images

Victor Wembanyama came to play in Game 2 of the French Finals. Unfortunately, his team struggled to match his production.

Despite Wemby's 19 points, seven rebounds, four assists, two steals and three blocks, Monaco beat Boulogne-Levallois Metropolitans 92 on Monday, 95-88, putting them up 2-0 in the series and just one win away from claiming the title.

It was a far cry from his struggles in Game 1, when he shot just 3-of-8 from the field and only managed eight points in a loss, adding seven rebounds, two assists and a block.

Still, it wasn't enough to even the series. And while the inclination might be to wonder how a supposedly transcendent prospect is unable to lead his team to a series split after two games in the LNB Pro A's championship series, Monaco has a number of former NBA players, including Mike James, Elie Okobo and Jordan Loyd.

Monaco isn't a bunch of slouches, in other words. It's a talented collection of veteran hoopers who aren't that much of a downgrade from many of the players Wemby will be facing in the NBA.

He'll also have a more talented supporting cast on his own team, ostensibly the San Antonio Spurs, after he's the top overall pick in the upcoming NBA draft. And he's so talented it's easy to forget that he's only 19 years old and—despite the now long odds—still has the chance to lead Metropolitans 92 to a title.

It looks bleak, yes. It will be a fascinating test for the NBA's next big thing, and pulling off the reverse sweep would only add to his mystique.