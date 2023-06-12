Kevin Durant Says Nets Fans 'Gotta Stop Actin Like I'm the Enemy' After Suns Trade

AP Photo/Matt York

Basketball fans have gotten into it with Phoenix Suns (and ex-Brooklyn Nets) superstar forward Kevin Durant on Twitter especially in recent days, and that continued on Monday.

Of note, Durant said to one user that Nets fans have to stop acting like he's the enemy.

Durant previously denied on Twitter Saturday that he had pull behind the scenes to make big decisions.

Durant requested a trade from the Nets in February, and he got one with a blockbuster deal to the Phoenix Suns on Feb. 9.

That officially ended the superteam era in Brooklyn, which started with much promise when KD and Kyrie Irving joined the Nets in 2019 and continued with more excitement after the team traded for James Harden in January 2021.

However, all of those three players are gone, and the Nets had just one playoff series win to show for it in the Durant era.

Durant was nothing short of exceptional for Brooklyn, averaging 29.0 points on 53.5 percent shooting, 7.1 rebounds and 5.8 assists.

He also nearly willed the short-handed Nets to a second-round series win over the eventual NBA champion Milwaukee Bucks in 2021, averaging 35.4 points and 10.6 rebounds per game.

Now he's a member of the Suns, whose season ended with a second-round loss to the Western Conference champion Denver Nuggets. The 13-time All-Star and four-time scoring champion will run it back next year with the Suns and fellow superstar Devin Booker.