Heat's Jimmy Butler Says He Wouldn't Attend Hall of Fame ceremony If Inducted

Nathaniel S. Butler/NBAE via Getty Images

While Jimmy Butler is honored by the prospect of one day being elected to the Basketball Hall of Fame, the Miami Heat star isn't into all the pageantry that comes with the selection.

During an interview with TNT's Jared Greenberg ahead of Monday's Game 5 of the NBA Finals between the Heat and Denver Nuggets, Butler laid out his feelings about one day receiving the sport's highest honor.

"I'm not worried about the Hall of Fame," he said. "... It's an honor, it is, but I could care less."

Always the team player, Butler went on to add that the idea of being a Hall of Famer doesn't appeal to him as much due to it being an individual honor. He gets more enjoyment out of team success.

"It's an individual thing," he said. "I'm not for the individual type stuff. I'm really not. I'm more of a team guy."

Butler also told Greenberg that if he did ultimately get selected to the Hall of Fame, he wouldn't attend the induction ceremony in Springfield, Massachusetts, where hundreds of the game's greatest players and figures have had their names immortalized.

While some may scoff at the idea of someone not caring about such an honor, but Butler has proved time and again that he is different. Just a few weeks ago he refused to hoist up the Eastern Conference Finals trophy following the Heat's victory over the Boston Celtics.

He told his teammates he wanted to hold the next one, as in the Larry O'Brien Trophy.

While he doesn't have as many on-court accolades as some of his more successful counterparts, Butler has put together a Hall of Fame-level resume over the last few years in Miami.

He's helped lead the organization to two Finals appearances and three Eastern Conference Finals in four seasons while showing that he's one of the most clutch postseason performers of this generation.

"The truth is that Jimmy Butler is among the very best players of his time, an automatic Hall of Famer and, at the very least, one of the 100 best to ever play this game," The Athletic's John Hollinger wrote. "This feels like a good time to tip our hat to perhaps the most underrated player of this era."

Now, Butler and the Heat are focused on trying to make history. Down 3-1 to the Nuggets, they are looking to become just the second team to come back from such a deficit in the Finals.

Game 5 at Ball Arena is set for Monday at 8:30 p.m. ET on ABC.