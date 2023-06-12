Saquon Barkley Rumors: NFL Agent Says Giants RB Should Aim for 3-Year, $30M Contract

Tim Nwachukwu/Getty Images

As he holds out for a long-term contract, New York Giants star running back Saquon Barkley is fighting a battle that has been taken on by so many at his position before him.

With the NFL seemingly devaluing the running back position with each passing season, the two-time Pro Bowler had the non-exclusive franchise tag placed on him in March. It's a one-year deal worth a little over $10 million.

But Barkley has refused to sign the tender and hasn't ruled out sitting out the entire season if he doesn't get a respectable deal that he thinks he deserves.

"It's all about respect," he told media at his youth football camp Sunday. "That's really what it is."

One player agent told Heavy.com's Matt Lombardo that while Barkley should pursue a long-term deal, he should take one that is similar to the tag in terms of average annual value.

"There's no doubt this league is moving away from big second contracts for the top running backs," the agent said. "If I were advising Saquon, I would do a three-year deal worth $30 million fully guaranteed, if we could get it. That would be three years of the current going rate for a franchise running back."

