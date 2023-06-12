X

    James Harden Free-Agency Pitch Made by Rockets' Jabari Smith Jr.: 'Come Back Home'

    Timothy Rapp@@TRappaRTFeatured Columnist IVJune 12, 2023

    PHILADELPHIA, PENNSYLVANIA - FEBRUARY 13: Jabari Smith Jr. #1 of the Houston Rockets and James Harden #1 of the Philadelphia 76ers reach for a loose ball during the second quarter at Wells Fargo Center on February 13, 2023 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Tim Nwachukwu/Getty Images)
    Tim Nwachukwu/Getty Images

    Houston Rockets forward Jabari Smith Jr. wants the chance to play with James Harden.

    "That'd be great," he told Dionysis Aravantinos of HoopsHype when asked about the rumors linking Harden and the Rockets ahead of the offseason. "The team would want a Hall of Famer. It's promising, but we're not just banking on that. We're still focused on us and how we can improve as a team."

    As for his sales pitch, Smith said he'd tell Harden to "come back home. He did so much for that city; there's still so much love for him in Houston. It would definitely feel like home for him if he came back."

