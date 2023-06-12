James Harden Free-Agency Pitch Made by Rockets' Jabari Smith Jr.: 'Come Back Home'

Tim Nwachukwu/Getty Images

Houston Rockets forward Jabari Smith Jr. wants the chance to play with James Harden.

"That'd be great," he told Dionysis Aravantinos of HoopsHype when asked about the rumors linking Harden and the Rockets ahead of the offseason. "The team would want a Hall of Famer. It's promising, but we're not just banking on that. We're still focused on us and how we can improve as a team."

As for his sales pitch, Smith said he'd tell Harden to "come back home. He did so much for that city; there's still so much love for him in Houston. It would definitely feel like home for him if he came back."

This article will be updated soon to provide more information and analysis.

For more from Bleacher Report on this topic and from around the sports world, check out our B/R app, homepage and social feeds—including Twitter, Instagram, Facebook and TikTok.