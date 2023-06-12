X

    TMZ: Wilt Chamberlain's Rookie Uniform to Be Sold at Auction, Could Sell for Over $2M

    FILE - Wilt Chamberlain, of the Philadelphia Warriors, holds a sign reading "100" in the dressing room in Hershey, Pa., March 2, 1962, after he scored 100 points, as the Warriors defeated the New York Knickerbockers. For 50 years, Chamberlain's 100-point night has stood as one of sports magic numbers. (AP Photo/Paul Vathis, File)
    A uniform from Wilt Chamberlain's rookie season could fetch more than $2 million at auction, according to SCP Auctions.

    The auction house has a bid of $1.2 million with more than five days remaining to bid on the 1959-60 Philadelphia Warriors game-worn jersey. Chamberlain wore the same jersey and shorts for every home game during that Warriors season, which saw him average a whopping 37.6 points and 27.0 rebounds on his way to winning his first of four MVPs.

    At the time, Chamberlain set the single-season high for points in an NBA season with 2,707. He would break that record in his second and third seasons, totaling 4,029 points in 1961-62, a mark that still stands.

    SCP says the uniform features "outstanding game use," including what the company believes is blood staining on the jersey and shorts. Impressively, the 64-year-old shorts still have a "perfectly functionable" drawstring at the waistband.

    The jersey was fully authenticated and was originally given from Chamberlain to a "close friend."

    Memorabilia prices have been skyrocketing in recent years, with Michael Jordan's 1998 NBA Finals jersey setting a record price of $10.1 million.

