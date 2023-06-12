TMZ: Wilt Chamberlain's Rookie Uniform to Be Sold at Auction, Could Sell for Over $2M

AP Photo/Paul Vathis, File

A uniform from Wilt Chamberlain's rookie season could fetch more than $2 million at auction, according to SCP Auctions.

The auction house has a bid of $1.2 million with more than five days remaining to bid on the 1959-60 Philadelphia Warriors game-worn jersey. Chamberlain wore the same jersey and shorts for every home game during that Warriors season, which saw him average a whopping 37.6 points and 27.0 rebounds on his way to winning his first of four MVPs.

At the time, Chamberlain set the single-season high for points in an NBA season with 2,707. He would break that record in his second and third seasons, totaling 4,029 points in 1961-62, a mark that still stands.

SCP says the uniform features "outstanding game use," including what the company believes is blood staining on the jersey and shorts. Impressively, the 64-year-old shorts still have a "perfectly functionable" drawstring at the waistband.

The jersey was fully authenticated and was originally given from Chamberlain to a "close friend."

Memorabilia prices have been skyrocketing in recent years, with Michael Jordan's 1998 NBA Finals jersey setting a record price of $10.1 million.