Report: Jordan Poole Hasn't Given Warriors 'Him-or-Me Ultimatum' About Draymond Green

Rocky Widner/NBAE via Getty Images

The Golden State Warriors are reportedly working under the assumption Jordan Poole and Draymond Green can mend fences.

Anthony Slater of The Athletic reported Poole has not given Warriors management a "him-or-me ultimatum" regarding Green despite their preseason altercation causing a "scar" in the locker room that "might never" heal.

Green infamously punched Poole in the face during a practice back-and-forth at training camp, leading to the four-time All-Star briefly stepping away from the team. The Warriors chose not to suspend Green, and they managed to play together without major incident this season, but coach Steve Kerr admitted the team never recovered.

"Anytime some trust is lost, then it makes the process much more difficult, and there was some trust lost," Kerr told reporters last month. "That's as blunt as I can be. We have to get back to what has made us really successful, which is a really trusting environment and a group that relies on one another and makes each other better."

This article will be updated soon to provide more information and analysis.

For more from Bleacher Report on this topic and from around the sports world, check out our B/R app, homepage and social feeds—including Twitter, Instagram, Facebook and TikTok.