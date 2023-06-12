X

John Gotti III Calls Floyd Mayweather 'Enemy for Life'; Wants Conor McGregor to Help

Joseph Zucker@@JosephZuckerFeatured Columnist IVJune 12, 2023

SACRAMENTO, CA - APRIL 17: Floyd Mayweather Jr. attends Round 1 Game 2 of the 2023 NBA Playoffs on April 17, 2023 at Golden 1 Center in Sacramento, California. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images Agreement. Mandatory Copyright Notice: Copyright 2023 NBAE (Photo by Rocky Widner/NBAE via Getty Images)
Rocky Widner/NBAE via Getty Images

The bad blood between John Gotti III and Floyd Mayweather Jr. didn't end when Sunday's exhibition concluded.

The referee ruled the fight a no-contest in the sixth round, and a brawl subsequently broke out in the ring.

Bleacher Report @BleacherReport

Complete chaos after the Floyd Mayweather-John Gotti III fight was stopped 😳<br><br>(via <a href="https://twitter.com/The_ZeusNetwork?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@The_ZeusNetwork</a>)<a href="https://t.co/SLys8fI4as">pic.twitter.com/SLys8fI4as</a>

Gotti called out Mayweather on social media, writing how the boxing legend "never put me down or stopped me" and calling him an "enemy for life" (via MMA Fighting). He also tagged UFC star Conor McGregor and said "we need backup."

Mayweather has taken it easy since officially retiring from boxing in 2017. The 46-year-old has made no secret of his desire to be paid handsomely for exhibitions that present little to no physical risk.

On Sunday, Mayweather really seemed to enjoy himself as he taunted Gotti and his opponent's entourage throughout the fight. Based on the post-fight brawl, it eventually grated on the grandson of deceased New York mobster John Gotti.

Plenty of fans will question whether the animosity is genuine. For better or worse, the incident has people talking.

UNDISPUTED @undisputed

"I say scripted, staged, premeditated and rehearsed."<br><br>— <a href="https://twitter.com/RealSkipBayless?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@RealSkipBayless</a> on the brawl during Mayweather-Gotti III exhibition <a href="https://t.co/40PIJr7YPw">pic.twitter.com/40PIJr7YPw</a>

Maybe the feud carries on with a rematch, but Mayweather probably got his money's worth already. He can move on to his next lucrative exhibition.

McGregor, meanwhile, is focused on his UFC comeback when he isn't sending sports mascots to the hospital. He's matched up against Michael Chandler for the newest season of The Ultimate Fighter, which raised speculation the former featherweight and lightweight champion will fight again.

In short, Gotti's 15 minutes of fame might be wrapping up in quick succession.