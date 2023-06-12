John Gotti III Calls Floyd Mayweather 'Enemy for Life'; Wants Conor McGregor to Help

Rocky Widner/NBAE via Getty Images

The bad blood between John Gotti III and Floyd Mayweather Jr. didn't end when Sunday's exhibition concluded.

The referee ruled the fight a no-contest in the sixth round, and a brawl subsequently broke out in the ring.

Gotti called out Mayweather on social media, writing how the boxing legend "never put me down or stopped me" and calling him an "enemy for life" (via MMA Fighting). He also tagged UFC star Conor McGregor and said "we need backup."

Mayweather has taken it easy since officially retiring from boxing in 2017. The 46-year-old has made no secret of his desire to be paid handsomely for exhibitions that present little to no physical risk.

On Sunday, Mayweather really seemed to enjoy himself as he taunted Gotti and his opponent's entourage throughout the fight. Based on the post-fight brawl, it eventually grated on the grandson of deceased New York mobster John Gotti.

Plenty of fans will question whether the animosity is genuine. For better or worse, the incident has people talking.

Maybe the feud carries on with a rematch, but Mayweather probably got his money's worth already. He can move on to his next lucrative exhibition.

McGregor, meanwhile, is focused on his UFC comeback when he isn't sending sports mascots to the hospital. He's matched up against Michael Chandler for the newest season of The Ultimate Fighter, which raised speculation the former featherweight and lightweight champion will fight again.

In short, Gotti's 15 minutes of fame might be wrapping up in quick succession.