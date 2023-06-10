Report: Conor McGregor Sent Heat Mascot to Hospital with Punch During NBA Finals Skit

Joe Murphy/NBAE via Getty Images

Conor McGregor's left hook is still as punishing as ever.

The former UFC Lightweight and Featherweight champion was in attendance for Game 4 of the NBA Finals in Miami to promote his new pain relief spray and participated in a halftime boxing match with Burnie, the Heat's mascot.

While the fight was recreational, McGregor did not take it easy on the mascot.

His blast knocked Burnie to the ground, and sent the man that plays the mascot to the emergency room, according to Sam Amick of The Athletic.

After Burnie hit the floor, McGregor landed another punch before spraying his product on the mascot as it was removed from the floor. McGregor stayed for the remainder of the game, which the Denver Nuggets won 108-95.

McGregor has not fought professionally since losing to Dustin Poirer for the second time in July 2021. He suffered a broken tibia in that fight and was deemed medically unable to continue, which caused the technical knockout victory.

Still, the two-year hiatus does not mean that McGregor is retired. He is scheduled to take on Michael Chandler in late 2023, and expressed interest in a rematch with Max Holloway. McGregor defeated Holloway by unanimous decision in August 2013 in Boston, which was his first fight in the United States.

He currently serves as a coach on The Ultimate Fighter, which premiered May 30.