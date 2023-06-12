WWE Raw Results: Winners, Live Grades, Reaction and Highlights from June 12

WWE Raw Results: Winners, Live Grades, Reaction and Highlights from June 12June 12, 2023
Welcome to Bleacher Report's live coverage and recap of WWE Raw on June 12 from Wichita, Kansas.
With Money in the Bank coming up on July 1, WWE has been busy building out the titular ladder matches for the men's and women's divisions. This week, Matt Riddle battled Damian Priest in a qualifying match.
We also saw Cody Rhodes battle The Miz, and Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn battled Imperium's Gunther and Ludwig Kaiser.
Let's take a look at everything that happened during Monday's episode of Raw.
Opening Segment and Cody Rhodes vs. The Miz
- The new belt design is so much better than the big logo design.
- Dom slapping Rhodes and running away last week was legitimately hilarious.
- The dragon screw leg whip is one of those moves that either looks great or looks sloppy. Rhodes is good at executing that move.
- The Miz has been showing a bit more of what he can do in recent months. He has more in his arsenal than a lot of people think.
Raw opened with Adam Pearce welcoming Rhea Ripley to the ring to present her with a new belt to replace the SmackDown Women's Championship. The belt looks just like Seth Rollins' new title but with a white strap.
Dominik Mysterio came out to join her but before he could say anything, Cody Rhodes' music hit and he made his way to the ring. He and Dom traded some predictable insults. The heat Dom was getting was nuts, as usual.
The Miz showed up to attack Rhodes from behind, but The American Nightmare saw it coming. Dom used the distraction to take another cheap shot before running away. Rhea accepted a challenge for a match at MITB on Dom's behalf.
The match between The Miz and Rhodes got underway when we returned from a break. We saw this feud last year shortly after Rhodes returned to WWE, so this was nothing new.
We returned to see The A-Lister still in control after focusing on the injured arm of his opponent. It took a few tries, but The American Nightmare eventually found the comeback he needed. After a Cody Cutter, he hit Cross Rhodes for the win.
This was a decent match to kick off the show, but nobody is going to remember it tomorrow. Not only was it something we have seen before, but it didn't give us anything new with the combination.
Winner: Cody Rhodes
Grade: B
Notable Moments and Observations