WWE Raw Results: Winners, Live Grades, Reaction and Highlights from June 12

Raw opened with Adam Pearce welcoming Rhea Ripley to the ring to present her with a new belt to replace the SmackDown Women's Championship. The belt looks just like Seth Rollins' new title but with a white strap.

Dominik Mysterio came out to join her but before he could say anything, Cody Rhodes' music hit and he made his way to the ring. He and Dom traded some predictable insults. The heat Dom was getting was nuts, as usual.

The Miz showed up to attack Rhodes from behind, but The American Nightmare saw it coming. Dom used the distraction to take another cheap shot before running away. Rhea accepted a challenge for a match at MITB on Dom's behalf.

The match between The Miz and Rhodes got underway when we returned from a break. We saw this feud last year shortly after Rhodes returned to WWE, so this was nothing new.

We returned to see The A-Lister still in control after focusing on the injured arm of his opponent. It took a few tries, but The American Nightmare eventually found the comeback he needed. After a Cody Cutter, he hit Cross Rhodes for the win.

This was a decent match to kick off the show, but nobody is going to remember it tomorrow. Not only was it something we have seen before, but it didn't give us anything new with the combination.

Winner: Cody Rhodes

Grade: B

Notable Moments and Observations