Report: Pep Guardiola Could Leave Manchester City After Contract Expires in 2025

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola has been cryptic about his future at the club before, but finally guiding City to a UEFA Champions League title might have him seriously weighing his options.

ESPN's Rob Dawson reported Monday that Guardiola "has not yet made a decision on his future but is leaning towards ending his time in charge at the Etihad Stadium after two more seasons."

The 52-year-old's contract runs through the 2024-25 campaign. Dawson wrote the legendary manager believes "he has already stayed at the club longer than he envisioned when he took over in 2016 and has doubts about whether he will want to negotiate a new contract next summer."

Manchester City secured its fifth Premier League title in six seasons this year, and that kind of domestic dominance might lead to a manager feeling a bit restless. The quest for Champions League glory at least presented Guardiola with a fresh challenge.

Now, the project he embarked upon seven years ago is basically complete, so it's understandable why he might start contemplating an exit plan.

The specter of Manchester City's alleged financial fair play breaches lingers as well. Guardiola might be out of the picture entirely if the hammer eventually falls on the club.

Thanks to Guardiola's management and the ownership's limitless well of funding, City has built a perpetual winning machine. Whether that can continue with a new manager at the helm might be put to the test in a few years.