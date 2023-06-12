Nikola Jokić: Nuggets to 'Play Desperate' in 'Must-Win' Game 5 vs. Jimmy Butler, Heat

AAron Ontiveroz/The Denver Post

Nikola Jokić is not allowing for a second of rest as his Denver Nuggets attempt to finish off their first NBA Finals victory Monday night.



The two-time MVP says he wants Denver to match the Miami Heat's desperation on the floor, calling Game 5 a "must-win," even though the Nuggets hold a 3-1 lead.

"We know they're going to come in and play desperate, but we're going to play desperate too," Jokić told ESPN's Malika Andrews. "It's a must-win for both teams. We're going in to the game with that mindset of [we] must win."

Jokić is averaging 30.8 points, 13.5 rebounds and 8.0 assists per game while shooting 55.0 percent from the floor during the Finals. He's been averaging nearly a triple-double over the course of the entire playoffs, combining with Jamal Murray to provide the most dangerous one-two punch in the sport.

Now, Jokić saying the Nuggets must win is an exaggeration. Denver merely only has to win one of the next three games to hoist the Larry O'Brien Trophy.

That said, the pressure would mount instantly if the Nuggets are unable to finish things off back at home. Miami would head back to South Beach with momentum and home-court advantage in Game 6, and we've consistently seen this Heat team overcome odds in their run to the Finals.