    Erik Spoelstra Praises Heat Mascot's 'Toughness' After Conor McGregor Punch

    Francisco RosaJune 11, 2023

    MIAMI, FL - JUNE 9: Connor McGregor and Mascot Burnie of the Miami Heat perform during halftime against the Denver Nuggets during Game Four of the 2023 NBA Finals on June 9, 2023 at Kaseya Center in Miami, Florida. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this Photograph, user is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. Mandatory Copyright Notice: Copyright 2023 NBAE (Photo by Joe Murphy/NBAE via Getty Images)
    Joe Murphy/NBAE via Getty Images

    The Miami Heat's signature culture and toughness runs through the entire organization, from the players and coaches all the way down to the team's mascot Burnie, who took a hard shot from UFC star Conor McGregor Friday night at the Kaseya Center during Game 4 of the NBA Finals.

    What was supposed to be a skit between McGregor and Burnie during halftime resulted in some bodily harm as the former champion laid on one of his punches a bit too hard. It eventually sent the man who plays Burnie to a nearby emergency room for treatment.

    SportsCenter @SportsCenter

    Conor McGregor KO'd the Heat mascot 😅 <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/NBAFinals?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#NBAFinals</a> <a href="https://t.co/IRAKzuMKp2">pic.twitter.com/IRAKzuMKp2</a>

    He was discharged fairly quickly and is reportedly doing well.

    During his media session Sunday, coach Erik Spoelstra was asked about the incident and happily praised Burnie's toughness and ability to take a shot from one of the hardest punchers in all of MMA.

    "That's the Miami Heat toughness that we're talking about," Spoelstra said.

    Will Manso @WillManso

    Erik Spoelstra asked about Burnie the mascot taking a punch from Connor McGregor but being ready for next game:<br><br>"That's the Miami Heat toughness we're talking about." 😂 <a href="https://t.co/nYlN1BdkB7">pic.twitter.com/nYlN1BdkB7</a>

    Erik Spoelstra Praises Heat Mascot's 'Toughness' After Conor McGregor Punch
    Video Play Button
    Spoelstra also joked that Burnie should have had an opportunity to take the first swing at McGregor instead of it being the other way around. He revealed that the mascot won't be missing any time the rest of the series.

    If Heat fans want to see Burnie in action again this season, their team has a monumental task ahead of them. Down 3-1 in the series to the Denver Nuggets, Miami will need a win in Ball Arena on Monday night to send the series back to Dade County.

    From there, Spoelstra and the rest of his squad will be looking to make history and become the become the second team to make a 3-1 comeback in the finals.

    Game 5 is set for an 8:30 p.m. ET tipoff on ABC.