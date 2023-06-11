Chris Paul Rumors: Star to Have 'No Shortage of Suitors' If Waived by Suns

Kate Frese/NBAE via Getty Images

Even at 38-years-old, Chris Paul remains a hot commodity in the NBA.

Paul is likely to be moved by the Phoenix Suns before the end of June, whether by trade or being waived, as Chris Haynes of Bleacher Report reported on Wednesday.

NBA Insider Marc Stein expanded on the report on Sunday, noting Paul will have a market if he hits the open market.

"As my podcast partner Chris Haynes reported, Suns guard Chris Paul and his representatives came away from Wednesday's discussions with team officials under the clear impression that they plan to waive him on June 28 if he's still on Phoenix's roster," Stein wrote. "This much seems certain: Paul will have no shortage of suitors if he makes it to free agency — either after a trade or if the Suns are the ones that end up letting the 38-year-old go."

While the Suns are unwilling to pay Paul the $30.8 million he would be owed if he remains with the team on his current contract, Haynes reported that the organization is bringing him back on a one-year, veteran-minimum deal. However, Haynes also reported that Paul is not mutually interested in that scenario.

The 12-time all-star averaged 13.9 points and 8.9 assists in 59 games during the 2022-23 regular season. This was his lowest average points in a season and among his lowest assist average in his 18-season career.

He averaged 12.4 points and 7.4 rebounds in seven playoff games, but notably missed the final four games of the Suns' Western Conference semi-final series loss to the Denver Nuggets with a groin injury.

Haynes noted Paul "plans to play for several more years and is eager to help a team contend for a championship." ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski listed the Los Angeles Clippers and Lakers, New York Knicks and Golden State Warriors as potential landing sports for Paul.