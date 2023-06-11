Report: Arthur Kaluma Commits to Transfer to Kansas State, Jerome Tang from Creighton

Rob Carr/Getty Images

Arthur Kaluma is moving from the Big East to the Big 12.

The former Creighton Blue Jay has committed to continue his collegiate basketball career with Kansas State.

Kaluma was rated as the second-best player available in the transfer portal and helped lead Creighton to the Elite Eight in the 2023 NCAA Division I Men's Basketball tournament. The rising junior has averaged 11.1 points and 5.7 rebounds in his two-season career.

Kaluma possesses a 6'7", 220-lbs frame and had been rated as a four-star recruit and the No. 51 overall prospect in the Class of 2021. He had been linked various schools since entering the portal in May, including Kentucky and Alabama. He also had declared for the 2023 NBA Draft, but withdrew his name at the early entry deadline.

In the end, he ends up in Manhattan, Kansas, where he will try to lead the Wildcats to a national championship. Kansas State also reached the Elite Eight in this year's March Madness, losing to Florida Atlantic 79-76.

The Wildcats have made strong use of the portal in the past, as they added Keyontae Johnson before the 2022-23 season and he would go on to be named a third-team All-American.