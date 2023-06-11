French Open 2023 Men's Final: Early Predictions for Novak Djokovic at Wimbledon

1 of 2

AP Photo/Jean-Francois Badias

No one has beaten Djokovic on the grass courts in London since 2017.

He retired in the quarterfinals of the 2017 event, so his last true loss on the grass came to Sam Querrey in the 2016 third round.

Djokovic is the four-time reigning Wimbledon champion. He has seven total titles at the season's third major.

Additionally, Djokovic has not lost a single match at a major tournament in 2023. He swept the Australian and French Opens.

Djokovic was not viewed as the favorite to win in Paris because he had two titles on the clay before Sunday.

The 23-time major champion should be favored on the grass, a surface that has only seen four different winners since 2003. Djokovic, Roger Federer, Rafael Nadal and Andy Murray are the only men's singles champions in that span.

Djokovic is the only one of the four who will be playing in the 2023 edition of Wimbledon with a significant chance to win. Murray is the only other member of the quartet who could play. Nadal is out injured and Federer is retired.

That means all of the serious challengers to Djokovic's reign have not had previous success at Wimbledon, and some of them have not even won a major title before.