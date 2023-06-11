Penalty Minutes Revealed from Matthew Tkachuk, Panthers, Golden Knights' Brawl in G4

Patrick Smith/Getty Images

Game 4 of the 2023 Stanley Cup Final ended in chaos, and we have the penalty minutes to prove it.

Officials released the penalty minutes for the brawl that concluded the Las Vegas Golden Knights' 3-2 win over the Florida Panthers, with Matthew Tkachuk and Brandon Montour both drawing 10-minute misconducts.

It's worth noting none of these penalties ultimately matter; the penalty minutes do not carry over into Game 5, so this is merely more insight into who officials believed to be the instigators of the brawl than anything.

The Knights scored the game's first three goals before Florida attempted a torrid comeback that fell just short as time expired. The Panthers were deep in the attack zone and seemingly on the precipice of breaking through against Adin Hill but will instead face elimination heading back to Las Vegas.

"I like our fight," Montour told reporters after the game. "We're fighting back. In that third period we're a desperate team and we're dangerous. Obviously, they may be sitting back a little bit 3-0 but we've just got to keep pushing. We've got it in this group."

Center Chandler Stephenson scored two goals and center William Karlsson added another for the Knights, while Montour and Aleksander Barkov lit the lamp for the Panthers.

Las Vegas, in just the franchise's sixth season, is one win away from winning its first Stanley Cup. The Knights would be the second major professional sports team to win a championship, joining the WNBA's Las Vegas Aces. (The NFL's Las Vegas Raiders have three Super Bowls, but those predate the team's move to the city.)

"It's one win away from a lot of dreams, for a lot of guys," Stephenson told reporters. "It's different. It'll be a different game than the other ones. It's a lot more emotion, a lot more everything. Everyone knows what's going to be there. [We'll] just try to play. Lot of emotion. Being at home too, everyone is going to be into it. Emotions will be high, adrenaline [pumping]. All the cliches. Everyone is going to be ready."

The late-game fight was clearly some frustration boiling over for Florida, which is playing in its first Stanley Cup Final since the 1995-96 season. This Panthers core has played together in four straight playoffs but has fallen short each time, which will only heighten their desperation as they again face elimination.