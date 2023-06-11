X

    Golden Knights Fans Dreaming of Stanley Cup After Game 4 Win vs. Tkachuk, Panthers

    Erin WalshJune 11, 2023

    SUNRISE, FL - JUNE 10: Vegas Golden Knights center William Karlsson (71) celebrates a goal and 3-0 lead with Vegas Golden Knights defenseman Nicolas Hague (14) and Vegas Golden Knights center Ivan Barbashev (49) in the second period during game four of the Stanley Cup Finals between the Vegas Golden Knights and the Florida Panthers on Saturday, June 10, 2023 at FLA Live Arena, Sunrise, Fla. (Photo by Peter Joneleit/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)
    Peter Joneleit/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

    One win away.

    The Vegas Golden Knights are on the cusp of glory after defeating the Florida Panthers 3-2 in Game 4 of the 2023 Stanley Cup Final at FLA Live Arena on Saturday night to take a 3-1 series lead over the Eastern Conference champions.

    z - Vegas Golden Knights @GoldenKnights

    THE VEGAS GOLDEN KNIGHTS HAVE TAKEN A 3-1 LEAD IN THE STANLEY CUP FINAL!!!!!!! <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/UKnightTheRealm?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#UKnightTheRealm</a> <a href="https://t.co/s9KKmYVCjp">pic.twitter.com/s9KKmYVCjp</a>

    The Stanley Cup @StanleyCup

    I'll be in the building on Tuesday.

    The Golden Knights were dominant in Saturday's game as they put themselves one way away from a Stanley Cup title.

    Chandler Stephenson was undoubtedly the hero for Vegas as he not only opened the scoring just 69 seconds into the first period, but he also gave the Golden Knights a 2-0 lead at the 7:28 mark of the second period.

    B/R Open Ice @BR_OpenIce

    69 SECOND IN ‼️<br><br>VEGAS UP 1-0 👀 <a href="https://t.co/m2sTiBwtae">pic.twitter.com/m2sTiBwtae</a>

    B/R Open Ice @BR_OpenIce

    STEPHENSON STRIKES AGAIN 🚨 <a href="https://t.co/lWFMpooJoL">pic.twitter.com/lWFMpooJoL</a>

    William Karlsson's second-period tally that put Vegas up 3-0 proved to be the game-winner as the Panthers clawed back into the game with a late second period goal from Brandon Montour before Aleksander Barkov put Florida within one at the 3:50 mark of the third period.

    B/R Open Ice @BR_OpenIce

    KARLSSON GETS IN ON THE ACTION AND IT'S 3-0 KNIGHTS 🔥 <a href="https://t.co/6ZXQbcFWTs">pic.twitter.com/6ZXQbcFWTs</a>

    Florida's late push wasn't enough as Vegas played disciplined hockey down the stretch to shut down the Panthers and prevent them from tying the series.

    With the Golden Knights one win away from their first Stanley Cup title, Vegas fans are dreaming of Lord Stanley making an appearance on the Strip:

    Kevin🅿️🅿️ @KevStar30

    ONE MORE WIN <a href="https://twitter.com/GoldenKnights?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@GoldenKnights</a>

    David Krepps @dnk900

    ONE MORE TIME BABAY! GO KNIGHTS GO! <a href="https://t.co/J2Uvh4wWbZ">pic.twitter.com/J2Uvh4wWbZ</a>

    Adam Kutner @AdamSKutner

    The Golden Knights are one win away from winning the Stanley Cup! Good Guys win 3-2. Go Knights Go! <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/VegasBorn?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#VegasBorn</a>

    kaytryn @kayyyysenpai

    Golden Knights might take the cup 👀

    Rob Munoz @Tank20820

    Crazy to think the Vegas Golden Knights are one win away from winning The Stanley Cup.

    Astros Arsenal @Astros_Arsenal

    GOLDEN KNIGHTS WIN!!!! ONE WIN AWAY!!!!!!!

    Matthew Yang @LockedByGP2

    JUST 1 MORE GAME!!!

    Linda Sue @lhviera

    <a href="https://t.co/cqsilLSgQC">pic.twitter.com/cqsilLSgQC</a>

    Tom Royce @TomRoyce

    <a href="https://t.co/Lfgk5PXD1U">pic.twitter.com/Lfgk5PXD1U</a>

    Thursday Gervais @GervaisThursday

    Whew..that was way too close for my liking <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/VGK?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#VGK</a><br><br>ONE<br>MORE<br><br>Home ice.<a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/CupIn6?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#CupIn6</a><a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/VegasBorn?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#VegasBorn</a>

    Susie'✌ @suuuz_13

    Let's gooo! Let's win it at home! <a href="https://twitter.com/GoldenKnights?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@GoldenKnights</a> <a href="https://t.co/3UD4zy3iIw">https://t.co/3UD4zy3iIw</a>

    The Golden Knights have been one of the most impressive teams in the NHL since their inaugural 2017-18 campaign. The franchise has made the Western Conference Finals in three of its six seasons and is playing in the Stanley Cup Finals for the second time.

    As we saw during the first round of the playoffs, the Panthers have proven they can come back from down 3-1, having defeated the Boston Bruins to clinch a date with the Toronto Maple Leafs in the second round.

    Florida will try to force a Game 6 on their home ice while Vegas will attempt to make history with the Stanley Cup in the building for Game 5 on Tuesday night at T-Mobile Arena. Puck drop is set for 8 p.m. ET.