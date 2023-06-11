Golden Knights Fans Dreaming of Stanley Cup After Game 4 Win vs. Tkachuk, Panthers

Peter Joneleit/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

One win away.

The Vegas Golden Knights are on the cusp of glory after defeating the Florida Panthers 3-2 in Game 4 of the 2023 Stanley Cup Final at FLA Live Arena on Saturday night to take a 3-1 series lead over the Eastern Conference champions.

The Golden Knights were dominant in Saturday's game as they put themselves one way away from a Stanley Cup title.

Chandler Stephenson was undoubtedly the hero for Vegas as he not only opened the scoring just 69 seconds into the first period, but he also gave the Golden Knights a 2-0 lead at the 7:28 mark of the second period.

William Karlsson's second-period tally that put Vegas up 3-0 proved to be the game-winner as the Panthers clawed back into the game with a late second period goal from Brandon Montour before Aleksander Barkov put Florida within one at the 3:50 mark of the third period.

Florida's late push wasn't enough as Vegas played disciplined hockey down the stretch to shut down the Panthers and prevent them from tying the series.

With the Golden Knights one win away from their first Stanley Cup title, Vegas fans are dreaming of Lord Stanley making an appearance on the Strip:

The Golden Knights have been one of the most impressive teams in the NHL since their inaugural 2017-18 campaign. The franchise has made the Western Conference Finals in three of its six seasons and is playing in the Stanley Cup Finals for the second time.

As we saw during the first round of the playoffs, the Panthers have proven they can come back from down 3-1, having defeated the Boston Bruins to clinch a date with the Toronto Maple Leafs in the second round.

Florida will try to force a Game 6 on their home ice while Vegas will attempt to make history with the Stanley Cup in the building for Game 5 on Tuesday night at T-Mobile Arena. Puck drop is set for 8 p.m. ET.