X

    Heat's Erik Spoelstra Anticipates 'Gnarly' NBA Finals Game 5 vs. Nuggets on Road

    Adam WellsJune 10, 2023

    MIAMI, FL - JUNE 6: Head Coach Erik Spoelstra of the Miami Heat speaks to the media during 2023 NBA Finals Practice and Media Availability on June 6, 2023 at the Kaseya Center in Miami, Florida. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and/or using this Photograph, user is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. Mandatory Copyright Notice: Copyright 2023 NBAE (Photo by Joe Murphy/NBAE via Getty Images)
    Joe Murphy/NBAE via Getty Images

    Miami Heat head coach Erik Spoelstra isn't concerned about going back to Denver for Game 5 of the NBA Finals with his team trailing 3-1 against the Denver Nuggets.

    Speaking to reporters after a 108-95 loss in Game 4, Spoelstra said he's anticipating it will be a "gnarly game" on Monday with his team needing to win on the road to keep their season alive.

    "By the time we are getting on that plane," he added, "all we're thinking about is get this thing back to Miami."

    If any team is going to be capable of not letting a 3-1 series deficit bother them, it's this Heat squad. They barely made it into the playoffs after losing their first play-in tournament game to the Atlanta Hawks and trailing the Chicago Bulls by five points with less than six minutes remaining before closing on a 22-6 run to earn the No. 8 seed.

    After winning their first two series fairly comfortably, the Heat were on the verge of becoming the first NBA team to blow a 3-0 postseason series lead. Their Game 6 loss to the Boston Celtics, in particular, could have destroyed most teams because they were 0.2 seconds away from clinching the series on their home court.

    Bleacher Report @BleacherReport

    DERRICK WHITE BUZZER BEATER FOR THE WIN 🔥🔥🔥<br><br>CELTICS SEND IT TO GAME 7. <a href="https://t.co/F8bw9aYpme">pic.twitter.com/F8bw9aYpme</a>

    Instead, going back to Boston for the decisive Game 7, the Heat asserted their will right out of the gate en route to a 103-84 win to reach the NBA Finals.

    Heat's Erik Spoelstra Anticipates 'Gnarly' NBA Finals Game 5 vs. Nuggets on Road
    Video Play Button
    ✨ Watch more top videos, highlights, and B/R original content Right Arrow Icon

    The Heat's 111-108 win over the Nuggets in Game 2 marked the first time a road team won in Denver this postseason. They will have to do it at least one more time to get the NBA Finals back to Miami for Game 6.

    Miami and Denver will play Game 5 of the NBA Finals at Ball Arena on Monday at 8:30 p.m. ET.