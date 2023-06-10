Video: Lakers' LeBron James Waves Flag to Officially Start 24 Hours of Le Mans

AP Photo/Ashley Landis

As the world awaits LeBron James' decision about his playing future, the four-time NBA MVP is spending the weekend in France to watch the world's oldest active endurance racing event.

The Los Angeles Lakers star officially kicked off 24 Hours of Le Mans on Saturday by waving the French flag.

This year marks the 100th anniversary of the race that takes place at Circuit de la Sarthe. NASCAR announced earlier this week the event would mark the centennial event by having James serve as the official starter.

"There's nothing like seeing and experiencing sports at their highest level," James said of participating in this year's race. "It's an honor for me to be part of this historic moment in motorsports and help celebrate the Centenary of one of the biggest sporting events in the world. I look forward to kicking off this iconic race and watching its world-class drivers compete on Le Mans' global stage."

James joins a list of athletes and celebrities who have kicked off 24 Hours of Le Mans that includes Rafael Nadal (2018), Brad Pitt (2016), Fernando Alonso (2014) and Steve McQueen (1971).

The NBA's all-time leading scorer isn't the only notable celebrity in attendance. Tom Brady was also photographed at the track on Saturday morning.

James has teased potentially retiring from the NBA after the Lakers' season came to an end. The 19-time All-Star led his team to the Western Conference Finals before falling to the Denver Nuggets after making the playoffs as the No. 7 seed.

This year's Le Mans field includes 62 cars divided between four classes: Hypercar (16 cars), LMP2 (24 cars), LMGTE Am (21 cars) and Garage 56 (one car). The winner is determined by the car that covers the greatest distance over a 24-hour period.

Japan's Toyota Gazoo Racing team has won the 24 Hours of Le Mans in each of the past five years.