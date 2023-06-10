    NBA Finals 2023: Nuggets vs. Heat Game 5 Vegas Odds, Prop Bets and Predictions

    Zach Buckley@@ZachBuckleyNBAFeatured Columnist IVJune 10, 2023

      MIAMI, FL - JUNE 9: Nikola Jokic (15) of the Denver Nuggets and Bam Adebayo (13) of the Miami Heat prepare to tip off in the first half of the Nuggets' 108-95 win during Game 4 of the NBA Finals at the Kaseya Center in Miami on Friday, June 9, 2023. (Photo by AAron Ontiveroz/The Denver Post)
      AAron Ontiveroz/The Denver Post

      The Denver Nuggets are on the cusp of winning their first-ever NBA title.

      And oddsmakers really like their chance of making it happen.

      Denver snagged its second consecutive double-digit road win over the Miami Heat on Friday, pushing its advantage to a seemingly insurmountable 3-1 edge through three games. With the series heading back to Colorado for Game 5, the Nuggets have a tremendous chance to close out this championship bout.

      Think Denver seizes its moment? Or do you believe Miami can defy the odds once again? Either way, you can put your money where your mind is and turn that hunch into a wager. Let's explore the possibility by laying out the latest odds and prop bets from FanDuel Sportsbook before predicting how Monday's clash will play out.

    Game 5 Schedule, Latest Odds

      MIAMI, FL - JUNE 9: Jamal Murray (27) and Nikola Jokic (15) of the Denver Nuggets stand for the national anthem before the first half of the Nuggets' 108-95 win over the Miami Heat during Game 4 of the NBA Finals at the Kaseya Center in Miami on Friday, June 9, 2023. (Photo by AAron Ontiveroz/The Denver Post)
      AAron Ontiveroz/The Denver Post

      What: Game 5 of the 2023 NBA Finals

      When: Monday, June 12 at 8:30 p.m. ET

      Where: Ball Arena in Denver

      TV: ABC

      Stream: Watch ESPN

      Spread: Nuggets -9.5

      Over/under: 208

    Prop Bets

      MIAMI, FLORIDA - JUNE 09: Jimmy Butler #22 of the Miami Heat shoots a free throw during the fourth quarter against the Denver Nuggets in Game Four of the 2023 NBA Finals at Kaseya Center on June 09, 2023 in Miami, Florida. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images)
      Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images

      Player Points

      Nikola Jokić 29.5

      Jimmy Butler 27.5

      Jamal Murray 25.5

      Bam Adebayo 19.5

      Player Assists

      Nikola Jokić 9.5

      Jamal Murray 8.5

      Jimmy Butler 6.5

      Bam Adebayo 3.5

      Player Rebounds

      Nikola Jokić 13.5

      Bam Adebayo 10.5

      Jimmy Butler 6.5

      Aaron Gordon 6.5

      Team Win Margin

      Nuggets 11-plus +105

      Nuggets 1-10 +175

      Heat 1-10 +450

      Heat 11-plus +1700

    Prediction

      LOS ANGELES, CA - MAY 22: Head Coach Michael Malone celebrates with Nikola Jokic #15 of the Denver Nuggets after Round 3 Game 4 of the Western Conference Finals 2023 NBA Playoffs against the Los Angeles Lakers on May 22, 2023 at Crypto.Com Arena in Los Angeles, California. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and/or using this Photograph, user is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. Mandatory Copyright Notice: Copyright 2023 NBAE (Photo by Andrew D. Bernstein/NBAE via Getty Images)
      Andrew D. Bernstein/NBAE via Getty Images

      Three of the first four games in this series have been double-digit Denver wins. The other was a three-point win for the Heat in which Jamal Murray had a decent look at a game-tying triple at the buzzer.

      The talent gap between these teams is just as big as it looks on paper. That's finally coming back to bite Miami, which essentially needs a superhuman effort from Jimmy Butler to extend this series. He's had a few of those this postseason, but he hasn't been the same since injuring his ankle at the start of the second round.

      After averaging an astounding 37.6 points on 59.7 percent shooting in the first round, the 33-year-old is down to 23.9 points on 43 percent shooting in the three rounds since.

      The Nuggets have more firepower than the Heat can match. Bam Adebayo isn't a high-end scorer. Tyler Herro isn't playing (broken hand). The role players have been inconsistent.

      Denver, meanwhile, hasn't even shown its best yet. Michael Porter Jr.'s next good game in this series will be his first. Kentavious Caldwell-Pope has struggled with his shot. Even Murray's had one rough shooting game and another with major turnover trouble.

      No matter which angle you analyze this game and series from, the Nuggets land on top. This franchise has (literally) waited forever for this moment. Jokić, Murray and the rest of this roster won't wait any longer to give this fanbase its first championship celebration.

      Prediction: Nuggets 112, Heat 98

