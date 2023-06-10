NBA Finals 2023: Nuggets vs. Heat Game 5 Vegas Odds, Prop Bets and Predictions

3 of 3

Three of the first four games in this series have been double-digit Denver wins. The other was a three-point win for the Heat in which Jamal Murray had a decent look at a game-tying triple at the buzzer.



The talent gap between these teams is just as big as it looks on paper. That's finally coming back to bite Miami, which essentially needs a superhuman effort from Jimmy Butler to extend this series. He's had a few of those this postseason, but he hasn't been the same since injuring his ankle at the start of the second round.

After averaging an astounding 37.6 points on 59.7 percent shooting in the first round, the 33-year-old is down to 23.9 points on 43 percent shooting in the three rounds since.



The Nuggets have more firepower than the Heat can match. Bam Adebayo isn't a high-end scorer. Tyler Herro isn't playing (broken hand). The role players have been inconsistent.



Denver, meanwhile, hasn't even shown its best yet. Michael Porter Jr.'s next good game in this series will be his first. Kentavious Caldwell-Pope has struggled with his shot. Even Murray's had one rough shooting game and another with major turnover trouble.



No matter which angle you analyze this game and series from, the Nuggets land on top. This franchise has (literally) waited forever for this moment. Jokić, Murray and the rest of this roster won't wait any longer to give this fanbase its first championship celebration.



Prediction: Nuggets 112, Heat 98



