NBA Finals 2023: Nuggets vs. Heat Game 5 Vegas Odds, Prop Bets and Predictions
The Denver Nuggets are on the cusp of winning their first-ever NBA title.
And oddsmakers really like their chance of making it happen.
Denver snagged its second consecutive double-digit road win over the Miami Heat on Friday, pushing its advantage to a seemingly insurmountable 3-1 edge through three games. With the series heading back to Colorado for Game 5, the Nuggets have a tremendous chance to close out this championship bout.
Think Denver seizes its moment? Or do you believe Miami can defy the odds once again? Either way, you can put your money where your mind is and turn that hunch into a wager. Let's explore the possibility by laying out the latest odds and prop bets from FanDuel Sportsbook before predicting how Monday's clash will play out.
Game 5 Schedule, Latest Odds
What: Game 5 of the 2023 NBA Finals
When: Monday, June 12 at 8:30 p.m. ET
Where: Ball Arena in Denver
TV: ABC
Stream: Watch ESPN
Spread: Nuggets -9.5
Over/under: 208
Prop Bets
Player Points
Nikola Jokić 29.5
Jimmy Butler 27.5
Jamal Murray 25.5
Bam Adebayo 19.5
Player Assists
Nikola Jokić 9.5
Jamal Murray 8.5
Jimmy Butler 6.5
Bam Adebayo 3.5
Player Rebounds
Nikola Jokić 13.5
Bam Adebayo 10.5
Jimmy Butler 6.5
Aaron Gordon 6.5
Team Win Margin
Nuggets 11-plus +105
Nuggets 1-10 +175
Heat 1-10 +450
Heat 11-plus +1700
Prediction
Three of the first four games in this series have been double-digit Denver wins. The other was a three-point win for the Heat in which Jamal Murray had a decent look at a game-tying triple at the buzzer.
The talent gap between these teams is just as big as it looks on paper. That's finally coming back to bite Miami, which essentially needs a superhuman effort from Jimmy Butler to extend this series. He's had a few of those this postseason, but he hasn't been the same since injuring his ankle at the start of the second round.
After averaging an astounding 37.6 points on 59.7 percent shooting in the first round, the 33-year-old is down to 23.9 points on 43 percent shooting in the three rounds since.
The Nuggets have more firepower than the Heat can match. Bam Adebayo isn't a high-end scorer. Tyler Herro isn't playing (broken hand). The role players have been inconsistent.
Denver, meanwhile, hasn't even shown its best yet. Michael Porter Jr.'s next good game in this series will be his first. Kentavious Caldwell-Pope has struggled with his shot. Even Murray's had one rough shooting game and another with major turnover trouble.
No matter which angle you analyze this game and series from, the Nuggets land on top. This franchise has (literally) waited forever for this moment. Jokić, Murray and the rest of this roster won't wait any longer to give this fanbase its first championship celebration.
Prediction: Nuggets 112, Heat 98
