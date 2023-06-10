X

    Nuggets' Malone Not Celebrating G4 Win vs. Heat: 'We Haven't Done a Damn Thing Yet'

    Julia StumbaughJune 10, 2023

    MIAMI, FL - JUNE 9: Head Coach Michael Malone of the Denver Nuggets talks to the media before the game against the Miami Heat during Game Four of the 2023 NBA Finals on June 9, 2023 at Kaseya Center in Miami, Florida.
    Joe Murphy/NBAE via Getty Images

    After a 108-95 Game 4 victory over the Miami Heat Friday night, the Denver Nuggets are one win away from the franchise's first NBA championship.

    If you ask head coach Michael Malone, the emphasis there should be on "one win away."

    "We know we're going to have to go home, and turn off the TV, the radio, don't read the papers, don't listen to everybody telling you how great you are, because we haven't done a damn thing yet," Malone said. "We have to win another game to be world champions."

    Malone said that the first thing he told the team after the victory was that "we're not celebrating."

    "It's a good win, we've done our job, but we're not celebrating like we've done anything," Malone said.

    Despite a worrying rolled ankle from superstar Nikola Jokić in the first quarter, the Nuggets worked their way to another dominant win over the Heat. They are now statistically massive favorites to win it all.

    Teams that go up 3-1 in an NBA playoffs series are 267-13, according to USA Today. In the final round, the all-time record is 35-1.

    Only seven years ago, however, the Cleveland Cavaliers came back from a 3-1 Finals deficit to the Golden State Warriors to win the 2016 title. After Friday's Jokić injury scare, nothing can be taken for granted, even given Denver's impressive dominance in the final round so far.

    Malone and the Nuggets will try to make Monday a day to finally celebrate when Game 5 tips off in Denver at 8:30 p.m. ET.