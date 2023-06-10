Avalanche's Samuel Girard Housing Family Displaced by Canadian Wildfires

Ric Tapia/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

Colorado Avalanche defenseman Sam Girard is helping house a family impacted by the wildfires raging across Quebec.

Over 13,000 people have been displaced by fires this week. Many were housed north of where Girard owns a home in Roberval, which is about a five-hour drive to the northeast of Montreal.

When Sam's father, Tony, learned evacuating families were heading for Roberval, he called his son to alert him, Olivia O'Malley of CTV News Montreal reported.

Now, the Girard home is hosting evacuees, including a young family with a one-year-old child.

The evacuees came to the Girard home from Chibougamau. The town ordered its entire population of about 7,000 residents to evacuate Tuesday night.

About 800 people arrived in Roberval Wednesday, according to CTV News Montreal. Because families like the Girards opened their doors, only about 35 were sent to stay in the designated emergency shelter.

Avalanche players are familiar with the destruction wrought by wildfires. One of the most destructive fires in Colorado's history burned through the Denver area in December 2021, damaging and destroying more than 1,000 buildings.

Girard, who is signed through 2026-27 with the Avalanche, recorded six goals and 31 assists in 76 games for Colorado during the 2022-23 season.