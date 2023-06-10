Charlotte Flair Challenges Asuka After New WWE Women's Championship Belt Presentation

Ronald Martinez/Getty Images

Charlotte Flair will get a shot at Asuka's WWE Women's Championship belt after the title holder accepted a challenge from the 14-time champion on SmackDown Friday.

Flair, who hasn't made an appearance since losing the SmackDown Women's Championship to Rhea Ripley at WrestleMania 38, interrupted a presentation during which WWE Director of Live Events Adam Pearce gave Asuka a brand-new belt.

Pearce told Flair that there was a line of contenders. The Queen didn't care and directly challenged Asuka anyway to skip to the front of that line, and that match will be realized on the June 30 edition of SmackDown.

Ex-champion Bianca Belair is the most notable contender to be skipped. Belair addressed Pearce after the challenge was issued, and the Scrap Daddy gave his word that he would "figure it out."

Asuka won the belt from Belair at WWE Night of Champions on May 27. It looks like some tough challenges lay ahead for her, however, as the four-time world champion looks to hang onto her title.

