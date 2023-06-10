Aaron Gordon Breakout Wows Fans as Nikola Jokić, Nuggets Win NBA Finals G4 vs. Heat

Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images

Aaron Gordon was not going to let the Denver Nuggets head back home with the NBA Finals tied 2-2.

And on a night when Nikola Jokić was hobbled and Jamal Murray struggled from the field, Gordon took the charge on offense and had huge moments all night to lead the Nuggets to a 108-95 win at the Kaseya Center, taking a commanding 3-1 series lead over the Miami Heat.

Gordon finished with a game-high 27 points to go along with seven rebounds, six assists and one steal on 11-of-15 shooting from the field and 3-of-4 from three-point range. It was his playoff career high in points.

He also did a great job on the defensive end once again as he helped slow down some of Miami's offensive weapons. Denver held the Heat to under 100 points for the third time in the series.

It was really a complete team performance from the Western Conference's No. 1 seed, getting huge contributions from other role players, namely Bruce Brown, who had 21 points in 30 minutes off the bench.

NBA Twitter showered praise all over Gordon for his incredible performance in Game 4, bringing his team within one win of an NBA title.

Turning his ankle early in the first quarter, Jokić wasn't his typical self, even heading back to the locker room for a short stint. But he still put up 23 points to go along with 12 rebounds, four assists, three steals and three blocks.

Just absolutely stuffing the stat sheet.

Jokić even found himself in some foul trouble thanks to a few questionable calls and went to the bench with a little over nine minutes remaining in the game with five fouls. From there, the role players took over and helped preserve the win.

Now, the Nuggets will have an opportunity to close the Heat out on their home floor and win the franchise's first NBA championship at Ball Arena in Game 5.

Of course it won't be easy. This Miami team has shown throughout the postseason that it won't give in.

Game 5 is set for Monday at 8:30 p.m. ET on ABC.