    Aaron Gordon Breakout Wows Fans as Nikola Jokić, Nuggets Win NBA Finals G4 vs. Heat

    Francisco RosaJune 10, 2023

    MIAMI, FLORIDA - JUNE 09: Aaron Gordon #50 of the Denver Nuggets defends during the second quarter against the Miami Heat in Game Four of the 2023 NBA Finals at Kaseya Center on June 09, 2023 in Miami, Florida. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images)
    Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images

    Aaron Gordon was not going to let the Denver Nuggets head back home with the NBA Finals tied 2-2.

    And on a night when Nikola Jokić was hobbled and Jamal Murray struggled from the field, Gordon took the charge on offense and had huge moments all night to lead the Nuggets to a 108-95 win at the Kaseya Center, taking a commanding 3-1 series lead over the Miami Heat.

    Gordon finished with a game-high 27 points to go along with seven rebounds, six assists and one steal on 11-of-15 shooting from the field and 3-of-4 from three-point range. It was his playoff career high in points.

    He also did a great job on the defensive end once again as he helped slow down some of Miami's offensive weapons. Denver held the Heat to under 100 points for the third time in the series.

    It was really a complete team performance from the Western Conference's No. 1 seed, getting huge contributions from other role players, namely Bruce Brown, who had 21 points in 30 minutes off the bench.

    NBA Twitter showered praise all over Gordon for his incredible performance in Game 4, bringing his team within one win of an NBA title.

    NBA @NBA

    Aaron Gordon ON FIRE 🔥<br><br>He's up to 25 PTS as Denver leads by 13 at the end of Q3 on ABC! <a href="https://t.co/UwtWfNuwtm">pic.twitter.com/UwtWfNuwtm</a>

    Bleacher Report @BleacherReport

    Aaron Gordon is PERFECT in the 2Q ‼️<br><br>He has 15 points and is 6/6 👏 <a href="https://t.co/XUavkaVe0g">pic.twitter.com/XUavkaVe0g</a>

    Chris Herring @Herring_NBA

    Aaron Gordon is playing such a fantastic game.

    Safid Deen 💯💯💯💯 @Safid_Deen

    Joker hurt his ankle, and has just taken 3s and let Aaron Gordon go to work in this second quarter <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/NBAFinals?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#NBAFinals</a>

    Harrison Wind @HarrisonWind

    Aaron Gordon turned and stared down the Heat bench before that corner 3 even went through the net. He's a perfect 3-3 from distance tonight. A game-high 25 points. Just a big-time performance.

    Joe Viray @JoeVirayNBA

    Aaron Gordon on that 2022 Andrew Wiggins trajectory.

    iregretlikingsports @Jimmy2424555

    Aaron Gordon carrying the Nuggets <a href="https://t.co/BP7yu2DBaF">pic.twitter.com/BP7yu2DBaF</a>

    Ashley Nicole Moss @AshNicoleMoss

    Aaron Gordon is cooooooooookin'

    CP "The Fanchise" @CPTheFanchise

    Can't forget Aaron Gordon was once a #1 option. Sacrificed him game and fits like a glove with Jokic and Murray. Chemistry b/t these 3 is high level.

    Complex Sports @ComplexSports

    Aaron Gordon leading the Nuggets in scoring <a href="https://t.co/GTrQgOHxGJ">pic.twitter.com/GTrQgOHxGJ</a>

    Hardwood Paroxysm @HPbasketball

    As much as the Heat have benefited from some wild shooting performances throughout the playoffs, getting hit with the Aaron Gordon 3-of-3 from 3 game is rough.

    Joe Viray @JoeVirayNBA

    Aaron Gordon to MPJ: "You'll get your shooting back from the Monstars!"<br><br>The Monstar: <a href="https://t.co/nKPYAQNGYv">pic.twitter.com/nKPYAQNGYv</a>

    Mike Cugno @MikeCugnoCBS4

    Aaron Gordon leading all scorers with 25. New member of the random Heat killer club.

    TomConni @thomas_conni

    Aaron Gordon tonight: <a href="https://t.co/7lZ87IsMLv">pic.twitter.com/7lZ87IsMLv</a>

    ENJ🏀Y @EnjoyBBall

    25 points for Aaron Gordon already <a href="https://t.co/1Fa80sxX2g">pic.twitter.com/1Fa80sxX2g</a>

    L @lariandone

    AARON GORDON GOT THAT DOG IN HIM <a href="https://t.co/zDiGMhpZC7">pic.twitter.com/zDiGMhpZC7</a>

    Bill Simmons @BillSimmons

    Phenomenal game from him on both ends. <a href="https://t.co/2NorOiRsDC">https://t.co/2NorOiRsDC</a>

    Eric Freeman @freemaneric

    Aaron Gordon guarded by Gabe Vincent <a href="https://t.co/gTaygu8X6C">pic.twitter.com/gTaygu8X6C</a>

    Shea Serrano @SheaSerrano

    a small guy tries to guard aaron gordon and he turns into 2001 shaq

    Turning his ankle early in the first quarter, Jokić wasn't his typical self, even heading back to the locker room for a short stint. But he still put up 23 points to go along with 12 rebounds, four assists, three steals and three blocks.

    Just absolutely stuffing the stat sheet.

    Jokić even found himself in some foul trouble thanks to a few questionable calls and went to the bench with a little over nine minutes remaining in the game with five fouls. From there, the role players took over and helped preserve the win.

    Hoop Central @TheHoopCentral

    Nikola Jokic is the 1st player in NBA History with 500 Points, 250 Rebounds, and 150 Assists in a single postseason<br><br>Generational talent. 🔥 <a href="https://t.co/Mng5Sze1WY">pic.twitter.com/Mng5Sze1WY</a>

    Kofie @Kofie

    This is how Jokic sees the floor <a href="https://t.co/plk5YJCwwj">pic.twitter.com/plk5YJCwwj</a>

    Bam Adobobayo @Bam_Adobobayo

    Jokic anytime he sees Cody Zeller about to check in <a href="https://t.co/2Iwzq2mdSc">pic.twitter.com/2Iwzq2mdSc</a>

    Tatiana @Tatianaclinares

    NIKOLA JOKIC MY KING <a href="https://t.co/6kY8TazfnW">pic.twitter.com/6kY8TazfnW</a>

    Now, the Nuggets will have an opportunity to close the Heat out on their home floor and win the franchise's first NBA championship at Ball Arena in Game 5.

    Of course it won't be easy. This Miami team has shown throughout the postseason that it won't give in.

    Game 5 is set for Monday at 8:30 p.m. ET on ABC.