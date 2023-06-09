Chris Paul's Next Contract Could Be 'Parts Of, If Not the Full Mid-Level,' Agents Say

Garrett Ellwood/NBAE via Getty Images

Even if he doesn't end up back in Phoenix, Chris Paul still has plenty to offer in the NBA.

Paul, 38, may be waived by the Suns over the coming weeks ahead of June 28, when his $30.8 million salary for 2023-24 becomes fully guaranteed. And if he doesn't re-up with the Suns, there are several player agents who still believe he could get parts of, if not the full mid-level exception from various teams in free agency, according to Yahoo Sports' Jake Fischer.

Multiple reports surfaced Wednesday saying that Phoenix met with Paul and discussed potentially waiving him as well as several other options that could keep him with the organization next season.

If the Suns do decide to waive him, they would be on the hook for $15.8 million. They could still opt to bring him back, however, at the veteran's minimum and add another rotation player with the $5 million taxpayer mid-level exception.

However, if they decide to waive him and stretch those $15.8 million over the next several years, they won't be able to bring Paul back to Phoenix. It would give the organization a lot of flexibility to add a key piece with the full mid-level exception ($12.2 milllion), though.

If the organization decides to trade Paul, any trade partner would want something else attached to the deal to take on the full $30.8 million cap hit.

Paul will likely have control over his next move. If released, he can sign for the full exception with another team, take the veteran minimum and join a different contender like the Lakers or stay in the Valley on either the taxpayer mid-level or a vet minimum.

The 12-time All-Star is coming off one of the worst statistical seasons of his career, averaging a career-low 13.9 points per game to go along with 4.3 rebounds and 8.9 assists on 44.0 percent shooting from the field in 59 games.