Report: Terry Rozier Hasn't Been Pursued by Suns amid Chris Paul Trade Rumors

Jacob Kupferman/Getty Images

Although he's seemingly been a long-time target of the Phoenix Suns, Charlotte Hornets guard Terry Rozier hasn't recently been pursued by the Arizona-based organization as it decides what to do with Chris Paul, according to Yahoo Sports' Jake Fischer.

Fischer reported in May that the Suns were linked to both Rozier and Toronto's Fred VanVleet as long-term replacements for Paul after Phoenix was knocked out in the second round after its star guard sat out the last four games with an injury.



Several league executives believed the franchise was also looking for a replacement as far back as the trade deadline before eventually making the deal for Kevin Durant.

As for Rozier, the Suns' interest in him goes back as far as the 2018 offseason when the organization tabbed him as a possible trade candidate ahead of his pending free agency. They then also tried to sign him in 2019 before he ultimately decided to go to Charlotte.

In a small market with the Hornets, Rozier's play has often been overlooked despite being one of the most consistently productive guards in the league over the last few seasons on the offensive side of the ball.

He's averaged at least 18 points per game every season he's been in Charlotte and is coming off a career-high 21.1 this past season to go along with 4.1 rebounds, 5.1 assists and 1.2 steals.

The former Celtic had to step up in the place of the injured LaMelo Ball.

Meanwhile, Phoenix is mulling over the several options it has regarding Paul after meeting with the 12-time All-Star on Wednesday and discussed waiving him before his $30.8 million salary becomes guaranteed June 28.

It would leave the organization owing him $15.8 million of his next season's earnings.

Even if they opt for that route, the Suns could still sign Paul to a new contract at the veteran's minimum and add another rotation player through the $5 million taxpayer mid-level exception.

However, if they decide to waive him and stretch those $15.8 million over the next several years, they won't be able to bring him back to Phoenix.

If the organization decides to trade him, a lot of teams would expect some sort of compensation in return for taking on Paul's massive $30.8 million cap hit.

At age 38, Paul is coming off one of the tougher statistical seasons of his career, averaging a career-low 13.9 points per game to go along with 4.3 rebounds and 8.9 assists on 44 percent shooting from the field in 59 games.

The Suns would need the best out of him next season to maximize Devin Booker and Durant's championship window.