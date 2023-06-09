NHL Rumors: Flames Promote Ryan Huska to Head Coach to Replace Darryl Sutter

Gerry Thomas/NHLI via Getty Images

The Calgary Flames have found Darryl Sutter's replacement behind their own bench.

Ryan Huska, who has served as an assistant coach in Calgary since 2018, will be the Flames' next head coach, ESPN's Kevin Weekes reported Friday.



Calgary fired Sutter after three seasons when the Flames missed the playoffs this spring. Huska previously served as the head coach of Calgary's AHL affiliate the Stockton Heat, formerly the Adirondack Flames, from 2014 to 2018.

