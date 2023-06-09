Suns Trade Rumors: Immanuel Quickley, Payton Pritchard Linked amid Chris Paul Buzz

AP Photo/John Minchillo

Numerous players have been linked to the Phoenix Suns amid reports that guard Chris Paul's time with the team may be ending shortly, per Jake Fischer of Yahoo Sports.

"Phoenix does hold Knicks Sixth Man of the Year finalist Immanuel Quickley in high regard, sources told Yahoo Sports, dating back to Quickley's entry in the 2020 NBA Draft. Payton Pritchard, the former first-round pick who fell out of Boston's rotation, has several supporters in Phoenix's front office, sources said, and is expected to feature prominently in the NBA's general trade landscape this summer, when Pritchard becomes extension eligible.

"Kings guard Davion Mitchell is another rookie-scale player who's been on the Suns' radar. Phoenix also monitored Washington table-setter Monte Morris and Miami guard Gabe Vincent, according to league sources."

Chris Haynes of Bleacher Report reported on June 7 that the Suns informed Paul he will be waived. Duane Rankin of the Arizona Republic reported on the same day that Phoenix is exploring its options with Paul, and waiving him is one of them.

If the Suns waive Paul, Phoenix will only have five players under contract for 2023-24: Kevin Durant, Devin Booker, Cam Payne, Landry Shamet and Deandre Ayton.

Naturally, the Suns must get to work to fill out their roster, and they'll need to pick up some guards if Paul is out.

Of the names Fischer mentioned, Quickley has enjoyed the best start thus far. Quickley is under contract for one more year before entering restricted free agency in 2024. The Sixth Man of the Year finalist averaged 14.9 points on 44.8 percent shooting and 4.2 rebounds last season. Per StatMuse, Quickley averaged 22.6points, 5.4 rebounds and 5.1 assists as a starter last year.

Playing time has been hard to come by for Boston Celtics guard Payton Pritchard, who is under contract for one more year before becoming a restricted free agent. He has averaged 6.6 points on 43.0 percent shooting (40.0 percent from the three-point line) in 15.7 minutes per game over his first three seasons.

Miami Heat guard Gabe Vincent is also an interesting name, especially after his tremendous playoff success, which has helped his team reach the NBA Finals. Vincent, an impending free agent, is posting 13.6 points on 41.9 percent shooting and 3.7 assists in the playoffs.

But an official decision still needs to be made on Paul.

ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski ran down the financials if the Suns waive Paul by a June 28 deadline date, after which his entire 2023-24 salary of $30.8 million would be guaranteed.

"Only $15.8 million of his $30.8 million for the 2023-24 season is guaranteed if he's waived -- unless the Suns keep Paul past that June 28 deadline date. The expectation is that the Suns would stretch and waive the guaranteed portion of Paul's salary next season ($3.16M per season over the next five seasons) to create more salary cap space and open up the team's ability to use the $12.2 million taxpayer midlevel exception. Paul's $30.8 million for 2024-25 is nonguaranteed."

Paul wants to return to the Suns, but his camp wants the team to make a faster decision so he can enter free agency and find his new NBA home if Phoenix decides to part ways, per Wojnarowski.