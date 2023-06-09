James Harden, Rockets Rumors a 'Negotiating Ploy' with 76ers, NBA Executive Says

AP Photo/Matt Slocum

An NBA executive believes that Philadelphia 76ers guard James Harden, who's expected to decline his 2023-24 player option and become an unrestricted free agent, is using the Houston Rockets as a "negotiating ploy" to get a better deal to return to the Philadelphia 76ers.

Steve Bulpett of Heavy relayed the remarks:

"There's this talk about him going back to Houston, but from what I understand it's nothing more than a negotiating ploy. He knows that these guys aren't going to max him. He's no longer a max player, but he's hoping that Philly wants him back and is willing to pay him.

"Houston's making changes, so what connections will James have with the new people — and why would Houston, that has a bunch of youngsters that they're trying to grow into NBA players, why would they bring in someone with James' history of partying?"

Keith Pompey of the Philadelphia Inquirer previously reported on May 19 that multiple NBA executives believe that Harden will leave for the Rockets.

Shams Charania of Stadium and The Athletic reported on FanDuel TV on Wednesday that Harden is "really torn" between the 76ers and Rockets.

The 33-year-old's best seasons occurred in Houston, where he starred from 2012 to 2021. He averaged 29.6 points and 7.7 assists for the Rockets, who reached the Western Conference Finals twice under his leadership.

The Rockets dealt Harden to the Brooklyn Nets in Jan. 2021 after a trade request. Brooklyn then sent him to the 76ers in Feb. 2022.

The 10-time All-Star and three-time scoring champion averaged 21.0 points, an NBA-high 10.7 assists and 6.1 rebounds per game for the 76ers last season. Philadelphia reached the second round of the playoffs before falling to the Boston Celtics in seven games.

Former NBA star Tracy McGrady told Showtime's Rachel Nichols he doesn't believe Harden would leave a contending team in Philadelphia for Houston, which is coming off a 20-win season.

New 76ers head coach Nick Nurse said he wants Harden back, and he had this to say to reporters at his introductory press conference when asked on how he would sell a return to him, per ESPN's Tim Bontemps.

"Winning has to be the sell, right?" Nurse said. "Can we be good enough to win it all? That's got to be a goal of his. And if it is, then he should stay here and play for us, because I think there's a possibility of that."

However, the Rockets noise appears real, and ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski referenced it multiple times, including on Christmas Day. He also had this to say in May.

"There's a comfort level in Houston for James Harden," Wojnarowski said in part (h/t Ben DuBose of Rockets Wire). "He's got family there. He's very comfortable in that environment. This is an organization where he knows ownership, he knows the front office."

Harden has not officially declined his $35.6 million player option as of yet, but Chris Haynes of Bleacher Report wrote in May that he's expected to do so in search of a long-term deal.