    Celtics' Grant Williams Had Surgery on Hand Injury; Expected 6-8 Week Timeline

    Francisco RosaJune 9, 2023

    David Dow/NBAE via Getty Images

    Boston Celtics forward Grant Williams underwent surgery on his left hand Friday to repair an injury that he suffered in March, according to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski.

    Williams, 24, is set to be a restricted free agent this offseason but should be fully healthy by the beginning of training camp. He will be cleared to resume basketball activities in six to eight weeks, per Spotrac's Keith Smith.

    Despite suffering the injury, Williams continued playing through the pain and had a key role in Boston's series against the Miami Heat in the Eastern Conference Finals.

