WWE Rumors on Lesnar vs. Rhodes Bullrope Match, Strowman's Injury and New WWE Records

Gladys Vega/ Getty Images

Bleacher Report catches you up on the latest news from the WWE Universe.

WWE Reportedly Considering Unique Stipulation for Rhodes vs. Lesnar

WWE is building toward a third and final match between Cody Rhodes and Brock Lesnar, and there reportedly may be a relatively uncommon stipulation attached to it.

According to Dave Meltzer of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter (h/t Felix Upton of Ringside News), Rhodes vs. Lesnar is expected to be one of the top matches on the SummerSlam card in August, and one idea discussed for the bout is making it a bullrope match.

Meltzer noted that it isn't official and other ideas are in play, but a bullrope match is being strongly considered.

Such a stipulation would be fitting since Cody's late father, WWE Hall of Famer Dusty Rhodes, was in several memorable bullrope matches throughout his legendary career.

While the bullrope stipulation isn't used very often in pro wrestling these days, the Rhodes vs. Lesnar feud is heated enough that it would make sense for them, as the bullrope would keep them tied together throughout the match.

One night after Rhodes lost to Roman Reigns in the main event of WrestleMania 39, Lesnar pretended he was going to be Cody's tag team partner, only to viciously attack him.

The American Nightmare would beat Lesnar at Backlash, but The Beast Incarnate would later make him pay by breaking his arm.

Rhodes wrestled Lesnar again at Night of Champions despite that broken arm, and although he fought valiantly, Brock won by making Cody pass out in the Kimura Lock.

After that, Rhodes challenged Lesnar to a rubber match, and while the challenge has yet to be accepted, all signs point to them settling their differences at one of WWE's tentpole events in SummerSlam.

Strowman Reportedly Expected to Miss 1 Year After Surgery

Braun Strowman reportedly has a lengthy absence ahead of him after undergoing neck surgery.

According to Meltzer (h/t Upton), Strowman underwent fusion surgery on his C4 and C5 vertebrae, and that type of procedure usually requires just over one year of recovery time.

Strowman confirmed last week on Instagram that he underwent neck fusion surgery, writing:

"Road to recovery starts now!!!! Level one fusion on my C4/C5 vertebrae was in the great hands of Dr. Cordover at Andrews Sports Medicine was a great experience considering. Thank you to WWE for always taking the [utmost] care of us. This was very scary to find out about having to have done and they were there every step of the way reassuring that I was going to have the best care possible. This will take a little bit of time to heal from. But I assure you (in the words of the Terminator) I'll be back!!!! Thank you all in advance for the well wishes."

Strowman had been absent from WWE programming in recent weeks, with his last match being a tag team victory with Ricochet over Alpha Academy on the May 1 episode of Raw.

Ricochet began appearing by himself after that and even defeated The Miz in a qualifying match for the men's Money in the Bank ladder match.

Strowman returned to WWE in September after getting released from the company as part of wide-ranging budget cuts just over one year earlier.

During his first run with the company, Strowman was a one-time universal and intercontinental champion, and two-time Raw tag team champion.

Strowman has not won any titles during his second stint, but he and Ricochet were quickly establishing themselves as one of the top tag teams in WWE.

WWE Setting Popularity, Attendance Records in Recent Months

WWE has been on a hot streak over the past several months, and the company's growing popularity is a key indicator.

According to Georg Szalai of The Hollywood Reporter, the SSRS/Luker on Trends Sports Poll determined that WWE had 89.9 million fans worldwide in 2022, up from 85.1 million in 2021.

The 89.9 million figure is a record for WWE since the poll began in 1994.

Additionally, WWE has consistently set records in most markets they have visited over the past six months.

Per Szalai, WWE has set 57 records in gate revenue or attendance during that timeframe for episodes of Raw and SmackDown, house shows and premium live events.

Every premium live event over the past six months has set a live gate record as well, including WrestleMania 39, which packed over 160,000 fans into SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California, over the course of two nights.

The time being taken into account was essentially the start of the build toward WrestleMania, followed by WrestleMania season and then the fallout from WrestleMania itself.

There usually tends to be less interest in the WWE product in the weeks and months after WrestleMania, but that seemingly hasn't been the case as WWE continues to provide a compelling product headlined by Rhodes vs. Lesnar and the developing story involving Reigns and The Bloodline.

WWE should continue to set records in the coming months, as Money in the Bank is set for London in July and SummerSlam will take place in Detroit in August, and both shows are expected to generate a ton of interest.

Listen to Ring Rust Radio for all of the hot wrestling topics. Catch the latest episode in the player below.