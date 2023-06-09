Chris Paul Rumors: Lakers, Clippers, Spurs Among Possible Landing Spots After Suns

Bart Young/NBAE via Getty Images

Three Western Conference stalwarts are reportedly viewed as potential landing spots for future Hall of Fame point guard Chris Paul if the Phoenix Suns part ways with him as expected.

According to Kevin O'Connor of The Ringer, "sources around the NBA are whispering about" the Los Angeles Lakers, Los Angeles Clippers and San Antonio Spurs as possible destinations for the 38-year-old veteran.

ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski reported this week that Paul had multiple conversations with Suns executives about his future with the team. One of the options discussed was Phoenix waiving him before his contract becomes fully guaranteed on June 28.

While Paul has slowed down in recent years and injuries have taken a toll on him, he remains a productive and valuable player.

In 59 games last season, Paul averaged 13.9 points, 8.9 assists, 4.3 rebounds, 1.7 made three-pointers and 1.5 steals per contest while shooting 44.0 percent from the field and 37.5 percent from beyond the arc.

Just one year earlier, Paul led the NBA with 10.8 assists per game and also averaged 14.7 points, 4.4 rebounds, 1.9 steals and 1.0 triples, plus he shot 49.3 percent from the floor.

During Paul's three seasons in Phoenix, the Suns reached the NBA Finals in 2021 and posted the NBA's best record the following season. This season, they reached the second round of the playoffs with a core of Paul, Devin Booker, Kevin Durant and Deandre Ayton, but they were eliminated by the eventual Western Conference champion Denver Nuggets.

If the Suns intend to get younger at point guard after parting ways with Paul, he still figures to draw significant interest on the free-agent market.

The Lakers would perhaps be the most intriguing fit since Paul is close friends with LeBron James and has never had to opportunity to play on the same NBA team as him.

With James and Anthony Davis leading the way, the Lakers reached the Western Conference Finals as a No. 7 seed, losing to the top-seeded Nuggets in a four-game sweep.

The main concern with the Lakers is whether James and Davis can largely remain healthy over a full season. Those injury concerns would grow with the addition of CP3, who has played in 65 or fewer games in five of the past seven seasons.

Signing Paul would also mean that the Lakers are likely moving on from free-agent point guard D'Angelo Russell, who is much younger and has far more years in the league ahead of him than Paul.

Another L.A. team in the Clippers could be an option, although they have a similar problem to the Lakers in that their top two players in Kawhi Leonard and Paul George have been ravaged by injuries in recent years.

Paul spent six highly productive seasons with the Clippers from 2011 to 2017, and it is possible that familiarity could make for a desired reunion for both sides.

Perhaps the biggest dark horse of the teams mentioned by O'Connor is San Antonio since the Spurs were the worst team in the West this season at 22-60.

However, the Spurs landed the No. 1 overall pick in the 2023 NBA draft and the right to select French phenom Victor Wembanyama, who could benefit greatly from Paul's leadership and pick-and-roll excellence.

O'Connor added that the current indication is Paul would prefer to play on the West Coast, though, which could mean the Lakers and Clippers are the teams to beat if he becomes available.